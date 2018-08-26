This Award-Winning Tool Helps You Read Up to 20% Faster With a Colorful, Cognitive Trick

Description

Get through your emails, news stories, blog posts & ebooks up to 20% faster

Read faster & more comfortably without sacrificing reading comprehension

Easily read more material in Google Chrome or Firefox

Reduce line transition errors & spend less time reading the same material

How many times have you caught yourself skipping over a row of text or reading the same line twice in an email? Line transition errors like these are a major reason why many of us struggle to get through our daily reading in a timely fashion, but BeeLine Reader is here to help. This speed reading tool applies an eye-guiding color gradient to your text, with the color at the end of one line matching perfectly with the beginning of the next. This helps your eyes quickly follow each line and snap to the next again and again. And, unlike other speed reading tools, BeeLine has been shown in independent testing to increase both reading speed and comprehension.

Reviews