BeeLine Reader: Lifetime Subscription

This Award-Winning Tool Helps You Read Up to 20% Faster With a Colorful, Cognitive Trick

Description

How many times have you caught yourself skipping over a row of text or reading the same line twice in an email? Line transition errors like these are a major reason why many of us struggle to get through our daily reading in a timely fashion, but BeeLine Reader is here to help. This speed reading tool applies an eye-guiding color gradient to your text, with the color at the end of one line matching perfectly with the beginning of the next. This helps your eyes quickly follow each line and snap to the next again and again. And, unlike other speed reading tools, BeeLine has been shown in independent testing to increase both reading speed and comprehension.

Adopted by the California Public Library System and winner of awards from Stanford, Dell, and The Tech Museum of Innovation

  • Get through your emails, news stories, blog posts & ebooks up to 20% faster
  • Read faster & more comfortably without sacrificing reading comprehension
  • Easily read more material in Google Chrome or Firefox
  • Reduce line transition errors & spend less time reading the same material

Reviews

  • Fast Company: “If you’ve got a need for speed, BeeLine Reader’s appeal is hard to deny.”
  • The Atlantic: "A better way to read."

System Requirements

  • Google Chrome (desktop only)
  • Mozilla Firefox (desktop only)

Important Details

  • Length of access: lifetime
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Access option: Desktop
  • Includes one browser on one computer

About the Developer

BeeLine Reader is here to make reading easier. We know you’re buried in emails, news stories, blog posts, and ebooks; so you probably spend most of the day staring at a screen. Our goal is to make those hours more efficient and more enjoyable. So download one of our apps, try out a couple color schemes (or make your own!), and turbocharge your reading ability. Questions or comments? Shoot us an email so we can help.

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.