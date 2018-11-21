Organize Your Apple Gear & Keep It Charged with This Ingenious, Wireless Charging Box

Description

Keep your devices energized w/ the Qi wireless charger or USB port

Use the Top Lid as a phone stand or to hold your Apple Pencil

Keep your charging cables & earphones organized in the Top Compartment

Use the Bottom Compartment to store your Apple Watch bands

Easily store your power bricks & chargers in the Bottom Compartment

Keep your setup secure w/ the included silicone straps

BentoStack is back, and this time it's bringing wireless charging to your workspace. Inspired by the modern Japanese lunchbox, the BentoStack Charge is a delightful storage case designed specifically to hold Apple accessories and keep them energized when you're out and about. With a Qi-certified wireless charger and 5,000 mAh battery built into the Top Cover, you can keep your iPhone, Apple Watch, and the like powered up without hunting for an outlet. Bring the whole box when you're traveling around or just take the Top Cover for a quick jolt on the go.