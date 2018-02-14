Check Out Some Sweet 19th Century Wakandan Tech!

Attach Foundmi to anything via keyring or sticky pad

Use the alert function to emit a loud alarm allowing you to quickly find your stuff

Locate items via the free app right on your phone

Ring your phone if you lose it after pairing

Automatically record the last time & place the app was connected to your Foundmi hero

Put your Foundmi in Selfie Mode & use it as a remote shutter for your phone's camera

Integrate w/ Alexa to find your Foundmi via your voice

Wallet features full-color Black Panther print, three horizontal card pockets, two vertical card pockets, a transparent ID window, & a full-size currency compartment

In honor ofhitting theaters, we've uncovered a piece of vintage Wakandan technology — this Foundmi tracker and wallet bundle! No, they're not made of vibranium, but they're made in the Wakandan sovereign's image and will protect your stuff just like T'Challa protects his homeland. It may be ancient technology for Wakanda, but for the rest of us who can't keep track of our keys, laptops, bags, bikes, or the included wallet, it'll be a lifesaver. You can rest easy knowing you'll always be able to find your stuff through the Foundmi app.