This Strong & Durable Tactical Knife is Your Pocket-Sized Security and Emergency Companion for Everyday Carry

Description

The BLITZ Mini Tactical Pocket Knife by Bomber & Company is designed to be a chubby style knife featuring a tanto blade. It's wider than a normal proportion of a standard knife. This allows the BLITZ pocket knife to be more durable and stronger in situations that require the use of force. It also gives a stronger grip to the user's hold. This pocket knife can be used for cutting boxes, prying open cans, emergency seatbelt cutting, removing staples, carving wood, and more. At only 3.7 inches, the BLITZ is small enough to conceal in any coin pocket.