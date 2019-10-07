Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Lifestyle > Outdoors > Survival Pack

BLITZ Mini Tactical Pocket Knife

This Strong & Durable Tactical Knife is Your Pocket-Sized Security and Emergency Companion for Everyday Carry

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$35 $59.99 41% off
by Bomber & Company
Coming soon
Coming soon
Add 1 Year Warranty - $7.99
Add 2 Year Warranty - $9.99
Learn More
Ending In:
add to waitlist

Description

The BLITZ Mini Tactical Pocket Knife by Bomber & Company is designed to be a chubby style knife featuring a tanto blade. It's wider than a normal proportion of a standard knife. This allows the BLITZ pocket knife to be more durable and stronger in situations that require the use of force. It also gives a stronger grip to the user's hold. This pocket knife can be used for cutting boxes, prying open cans, emergency seatbelt cutting, removing staples, carving wood, and more. At only 3.7 inches, the BLITZ is small enough to conceal in any coin pocket.

Specs

  • Color: black
  • Materials: 440 carbon black stainless steel
  • Product dimensions: 0.4"H x 3.7"L x 0.9"W
  • Ultra light weight: <2oz
  • Length of blade: 3.7"
  • Hardness: 58-60HRC (Rockwell Hardness Scale)
  • Tanto blade
  • Bomber signature perforations
  • Heavy duty screws
  • Military-grade
  • Locking & folding

Includes

  • BLITZ Mini Tactical Pocket Knife

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Sep 18 - Sep 21

Terms

  • Manufacturer's lifetime warranty included
  • 30 day return policy