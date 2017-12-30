Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Blue Apron: Family Plan - 2 Meals for 4 People

Impress a Group of Friends or Family Members with Sustainable Ingredients & Recipes for Four

Whether you're new to the kitchen or you're looking to spice things up with exciting, seasonal recipes, Blue Apron will deliver just what you need. It's simple - you'll get fresh, gourmet recipes and the highest quality, sustainably-sourced ingredients to bring them to life. With this incredible deal, you'll prepare two meals for four people within a week's time. Just long enough to get hooked on delicious home cooking.

  • Receive pre-portioned ingredients for 2 recipes to be cooked & enjoyed by 4 people delivered to your door
  • Enjoy farm-fresh produce, high-quality antibiotic free meats & sustainable seafood, artisanal spices, grains & cheeses
  • Learn to cook with Blue Apron's always original and top notch recipes, new every week
  • Support small-scale farmers with specialty produce and unique ingredients
  • Meals are 500-800 calories per serving
  • Note: for new subscribers only

Details & Requirements

  • Limit: 1 voucher per customer. Customers may purchase one additional voucher as a gift.
  • Blue Apron is available nationwide to most addresses excluding Alaska and Hawaii. To see if Blue Apron delivers to your area, click here.

Terms

  • All sales final
  • Instant digital redemption
  • Offer valid on first delivery for new subscribers only.
  • Valid for legal residents of the United States who are 18 years of age or older as of the time of purchase, and may be subject to product or geographic restrictions or exclusions.
  • Voucher cannot be combined with other offers, is not redeemable for cash or other property, and is void where prohibited or restricted by law.
  • Amount paid for Voucher does not include taxes or fees, if any, which will be your sole responsibility.
  • If voucher is not redeemed by the promotional value expiration date (12/31/2017), your voucher will be valid as a credit with Blue Apron indefinitely
  • You agree that by redeeming your voucher you are purchasing an ongoing meal subscription, and you will receive a weekly delivery and be charged on a weekly basis until you skip a delivery or cancel your subscription, which you must do prior to your weekly cut-off date to avoid being charged for your next delivery.
  • Credit card information required when redeeming
  • Recurring charges for your subscription will be billed to the payment method you provide at the time of voucher redemption.
  • For more information about Blue Apron subscriptions and cancellation policy, please see their Terms of Use here, and FAQs click here.