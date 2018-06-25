Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Headphones

BlueAnt Pump Wireless HD Sportbuds

The Ultimate Earbuds For Extreme Workouts

by BlueAnt
Description

For those who love an intense workout, there are the Pump HD Sportbuds, designed specifically to deliver unrivaled audio during extreme activity. Featuring elite wireless range and an IP67 waterproof rating, these ruggedly designed buds are perfect for any activity, be it basketball or hiking.

  • Superfit System allows you to move w/ complete freedom & confidence during rigorous workouts
  • Elite range lets you train, play & lived unleashed
  • Military-grade, rugged design stands up in the toughest environments

Specs

  • Playtime: up to 8 hours
  • Standby time: 2 weeks
  • Charge time: 2 hours
  • !P67 waterproof
  • Bluetooth 3.0
  • Bluetooth profiles: A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, HSP
  • Codecs: APTX, AAC
  • 12-Month Manufacturer Warranty

Includes

  • Pump HD Sportbuds
  • ComfortSeal tips
  • Comply™ awareness tips
  • Stabilizers
  • Cable zip
  • USB cable
  • User guide

Terms

