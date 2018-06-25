The Ultimate Earbuds For Extreme Workouts

Description

Superfit System allows you to move w/ complete freedom & confidence during rigorous workouts

Elite range lets you train, play & lived unleashed

Military-grade, rugged design stands up in the toughest environments

For those who love an intense workout, there are the Pump HD Sportbuds, designed specifically to deliver unrivaled audio during extreme activity. Featuring elite wireless range and an IP67 waterproof rating, these ruggedly designed buds are perfect for any activity, be it basketball or hiking.