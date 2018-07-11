Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Bluepot Bluetooth Speaker and Power Bank

Charge Your Devices While Blasting Your Soundtrack

$46.99 $80.00 41% off
by Resonado
(13)
Description

Get two essential pieces of tech in one package with the Bluepot Speaker and Power Bank. This innovative gadget combines a 10,000mAh power bank with a 6W Bluetooth speaker, utilizing the world's most advanced speaker tech: Flat Core Speaker Technology. It's the perfect travel companion for anyone.

  • Charge your iPhone five times & listen to music for up to 150 hours
  • Access music & charging functionality simultaneously
  • Enjoy a high-quality audio experience thanks to Flat Core Speaker Technology (FCST)
  • Power up devices fast w/ Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 & 3.0A dual outputs

Specs

  • Battery capacity: 10,000mAh
  • Speaker output: 6W (2*3W)
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • Play time: 50-150 hours
  • Dimensions: 5.3" x 2.8" x 1"
  • Weight: 9.6 oz
  • 1-Yr Manufacturer Warranty

Includes

  • Bluepot Bluetooth Speaker and Power Bank
  • Micro USB cable
  • Product manual

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Aug 3 - Aug 6

Terms

