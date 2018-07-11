Charge Your Devices While Blasting Your Soundtrack

Description
Description
Get two essential pieces of tech in one package with the Bluepot Speaker and Power Bank. This innovative gadget combines a 10,000mAh power bank with a 6W Bluetooth speaker, utilizing the world's most advanced speaker tech: Flat Core Speaker Technology. It's the perfect travel companion for anyone.
- Charge your iPhone five times & listen to music for up to 150 hours
- Access music & charging functionality simultaneously
- Enjoy a high-quality audio experience thanks to Flat Core Speaker Technology (FCST)
- Power up devices fast w/ Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 & 3.0A dual outputs