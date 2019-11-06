This Artificial Intelligence & Motion Detection-Enhanced Camera is the Perfect Security Solution for Your Home

Description

Auto-Cruise mode scans a chosen area quickly

Automatic night vision provides clear videos even in dim conditions

Enhanced smart AI facial, sound, & motion detection differentiates people, pets, and other moving objects

Automatically record a 10-15 second alert video to the AWS Cloud

Switch to masking whenever you'd like so nothing is recorded without your permission

Select specific areas to record or set different bookmarks to monitor only the spaces & receive only the notifications that you want

View 4 cameras simultaneously via the blurams app

Home security is within reach with the blurams Dome Pro! This ingenious camera features facial recognition so you can create a database of friends and family members who regularly visit your home and be instantly aware when anyone who hasn't been approved is in the house. The 1080p HD, 122º wide-angle lens, combined with 355º horizontal and 105º vertical rotation creates complete 360º coverage of any space. It works on any 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network and continuously records footage to the cloud to keep tabs on your home so you always know what's going on.