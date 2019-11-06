This Artificial Intelligence & Motion Detection-Enhanced Camera is the Perfect Security Solution for Your Home

DescriptionHome security is within reach with the blurams Dome Pro! This ingenious camera features facial recognition so you can create a database of friends and family members who regularly visit your home and be instantly aware when anyone who hasn't been approved is in the house. The 1080p HD, 122º wide-angle lens, combined with 355º horizontal and 105º vertical rotation creates complete 360º coverage of any space. It works on any 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network and continuously records footage to the cloud to keep tabs on your home so you always know what's going on.
