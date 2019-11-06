Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Gear + Gadgets > Smart Home > Security - Home

blurams Dome Pro 1080p Security Camera with Facial Recognition + Night Vision

This Artificial Intelligence & Motion Detection-Enhanced Camera is the Perfect Security Solution for Your Home

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$49.99 $59.99 16% off
by blurams
free shipping
Add to Cart
Delivers by 12/24!
Add to Cart ($49.99)
Add 1 Year Warranty - $9.99
Add 2 Year Warranty - $11.99
Learn More
Ending In:
wishlist

Description

Home security is within reach with the blurams Dome Pro! This ingenious camera features facial recognition so you can create a database of friends and family members who regularly visit your home and be instantly aware when anyone who hasn't been approved is in the house. The 1080p HD, 122º wide-angle lens, combined with 355º horizontal and 105º vertical rotation creates complete 360º coverage of any space. It works on any 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network and continuously records footage to the cloud to keep tabs on your home so you always know what's going on.

  • Auto-Cruise mode scans a chosen area quickly
  • Automatic night vision provides clear videos even in dim conditions
  • Enhanced smart AI facial, sound, & motion detection differentiates people, pets, and other moving objects
  • Automatically record a 10-15 second alert video to the AWS Cloud
  • Switch to masking whenever you'd like so nothing is recorded without your permission
  • Select specific areas to record or set different bookmarks to monitor only the spaces & receive only the notifications that you want
  • View 4 cameras simultaneously via the blurams app

Specs

  • Power supply: 6.5 ft Cable/DC 5V/1A Micro USB
  • Operating temperature: -10º - 50ºC
  • Viewing angle: 122º wide angle
  • Image/Audio enhancing: 3D Noise Reduction, 4X digital zoom, Lens Distortion correction
  • Image sensor: 1/2.7"; 2MP CMOS Sensor
  • Video streams: 1080p HD
  • Night vision: 8*940nm IR LEDs and 22 ft distance
  • Alert information: Sound/Motion/Human Detection
  • Microphone/Speaker: Two-way Audio
  • Local backup storage: Up to 128GB Micro SD (not included)
  • Cloud Storage: 1 month 7 days all-day plan for free, then Standard and Premium plan available
  • Wireless: IEEE 802.11b/g/n
  • Protocols: 64/128-bit WEP/WPA/WPA2/WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK/WPS

Compatibility

  • Alexa compatibility
  • Works with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks only
  • iOS 9.0 or later
  • Android 4.0 or later
  • Supports cloud storage or Class 4 and above, up to 128GB micro SD cards with FAT32 format

Includes

  • blurams Dome Pro camera
  • Mounting accessories
  • USB cable with power adapter
  • User guide

Shipping

  • free shipping
  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Nov 20 - Nov 27

Terms

  • Returns accepted within 15 days of shipment for orders within the Contiguous US.