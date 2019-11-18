Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

BONDIC® Starter Kit + Extra Refill

Fix, Fill, Mold & Build Almost Anything with The Only Product that Works Where Glue Fails

$14.99 $24.99 40% off
by BONDIC
Description

How many times has glue let us down? Fingers stuck together, broken toys that we just can’t fix, having to throw out our stuff because gluing it only made it worse. Bondic® is the only product that works where glue fails. It’s liquid plastic that only hardens when you need it to. It will only solidify when you cure it with the included UV LED light, so you control the drying time. It's a very simple 4-step process (clean, fill, cure and shape) to fix almost anything, saving countless precious items from ending up in the trash before their time.

Note: Bondic® is not an FDA approved food-grade plastic

Specs

  • Starter Kit
  • Product dimensions: 1"H x 9"L x 6"W
  • 3D liquid plastic welder
  • 4-step process: clean, fill, cure & shape
  • Ambidextrous use
  • Tip points same way as the UV LED
  • Easily swap out cartridges
  • New UV LED: Easier battery swap & button press
  • Manufacturer's 60-day warranty

Includes

  • Handheld applicator
  • LED UV light
  • 4g tube of liquid adhesive
  • Handy metal case

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Jan 7 - Jan 14

Terms

  • 30-day return policy