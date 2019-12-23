Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

BookNotes Book Summaries: Lifetime Subscription

This Digital Library for Busy People Provides Key Insights from 1,000+ Best-Selling Books in Just 15 Minutes!

by Booknotes
(45)
Description

Living in a fast-paced society, it's no surprise that people no longer have time to read non-work, non-social media related texts. Worry no more with BookNotes! This handy digital library gathers and delivers you 15-minute key insights from over hundreds of best-selling books to accelerate your learning. From non-fiction categories like finance, love, career, happiness, health and many more, to fiction and documentary summaries, every BookNotes summary highlights the key ideas of each title. Don’t have time to read, period? Booknotes has got you covered with audio summaries as well, so you can listen wherever you go! Learning new information has never been so convenient.

4.4 stars on App Store: ★ ★ ★ ★

  • Absorb tons of knowledge & accelerate your learning w/ key insights in 15 minutes
  • Explore & discover ideas from industry leaders
  • Get insights in text or audio format
  • Access summaries on multiple devices

System Requirements

  • iOS 9 or later
  • Android 7 or later

Important Details

  • Length of access: lifetime
  • This plan is only available to new users
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Max number of devices: 2
  • Access options: mobile
  • Updates included

