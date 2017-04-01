A Portable Speaker & A Subwoofer In One? Yep, This Bluetooth Speaker Is a Beast

Get powerful sound on the go with the Boombotix Boombot Bass Station, the waterproof Bluetooth speaker with a 15W subwoofer dock for extra rich bass. This rugged speaker system consists of two harmonized speakers that combine the convenience of a portable speaker with the crisp sound of a home audio system. You can even control the Boombot with Siri or Google Voice, making it the best of the outdoor and indoor worlds.
- Split the Boombot Pro+ speaker from the Bass Station for extra portability, or keep it on the station for a powerful subwoofer experience
- Store tunes & podcasts locally on the 2GB flash drive
- Take to the beach thanks to an IPX7 water resistance rating, making it waterproof to 3 ft. deep
- Control the track or volume w/ Siri or Google Voice controls
- Get the crew together using the built-in speakerphone to take calls