Boombotix Boombot Bass Station

A Portable Speaker & A Subwoofer In One? Yep, This Bluetooth Speaker Is a Beast

by Boombotix
Get powerful sound on the go with the Boombotix Boombot Bass Station, the waterproof Bluetooth speaker with a 15W subwoofer dock for extra rich bass. This rugged speaker system consists of two harmonized speakers that combine the convenience of a portable speaker with the crisp sound of a home audio system. You can even control the Boombot with Siri or Google Voice, making it the best of the outdoor and indoor worlds.

  • Split the Boombot Pro+ speaker from the Bass Station for extra portability, or keep it on the station for a powerful subwoofer experience
  • Store tunes & podcasts locally on the 2GB flash drive
  • Take to the beach thanks to an IPX7 water resistance rating, making it waterproof to 3 ft. deep
  • Control the track or volume w/ Siri or Google Voice controls
  • Get the crew together using the built-in speakerphone to take calls

Details & Requirements

  • Loudness: 94 dB
  • Battery life: approx. 6 hours
  • Charge time: 1 hour
  • Dimensions: 171.45mmW x 79.375mmH x 76.2mmD
  • Water resistance: IPX7
  • Audio input/output: Bluetooth A2DP
  • Power: 15W
  • Controls: track connrol, speakerphone, Siri+Google Voice, volume

Includes

  • Boombot Pro+ Speaker
  • Boombotix Boombot Bass Station
  • 12V/12A AC/DC adapter
  • 3 ft. micro USB cable
  • Sticker
  • Quick start guide

Terms

  • All sales final
  • Manufacturer's 1-year warranty
  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Apr 23 - Apr 26