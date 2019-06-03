Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

BoxHosting Online Hosting: Lifetime Subscription

Build Your Online Presence with Room for 500 Domains, 500 10GB Email Inboxes & Unlimited Disk Space + Bandwidth

Lifetime hosting with Boxhosting.co.uk is the simple, and budget-friendly way to launch your new website. BoxHosting's StackSocial plan comes with space to grow your empire with room for up to 500 domains all with free SSL certificates and a up to 500 10GB e-mail inboxes. You can count on 99.9% uptime with Boxhosting.co.uk. In addition to a lifetime of hosting, this deal also gets you access to the easy-to-use Website Builder, which is a simple tool packed to the brim with a massive variety of templates and customization options to give you the best site possible.

  • 100% SSD storage-based servers to ensure your data is available to you as quickly as possible
  • Dual Intel Xeon CPU E5-2640 v3 octa-core processors
  • 64GB DDR4 RAM
  • Unlimited disk space & bandwidth
  • Top level security features as well as physical security features such as 24/7 manned data centres with backup power generators and advance fire protection
  • Autoscaling that shifts and changes with your traffic levels and load balancing to spread traffic across a range of servers to ensure 99.9% uptime

  • Internet connection required

  • Length of access: lifetime
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Plan type: StackSocial plan
  • Access to one master account only
  • No hosting re-sales
  • Acceptance of fair usage and terms of service is required
  • Note: This deal is available to new users only.
  • Note: Your package will automatically finish after 5 years. Just contact support 1 month before the end of your package to continue access to your service for the following year.
  • Access options: desktop and mobile
  • 500 domains
  • 500 SSLs
  • Unlimited Storage
  • Unlimited Bandwidth/mo
  • 500 Email Inboxes
  • Access to website builder tools
  • Free Updates

