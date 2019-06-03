Build Your Online Presence with Room for 500 Domains, 500 10GB Email Inboxes & Unlimited Disk Space + Bandwidth

Description

100% SSD storage-based servers to ensure your data is available to you as quickly as possible

Dual Intel Xeon CPU E5-2640 v3 octa-core processors

64GB DDR4 RAM

Unlimited disk space & bandwidth

Top level security features as well as physical security features such as 24/7 manned data centres with backup power generators and advance fire protection

Autoscaling that shifts and changes with your traffic levels and load balancing to spread traffic across a range of servers to ensure 99.9% uptime

Lifetime hosting with Boxhosting.co.uk is the simple, and budget-friendly way to launch your new website. BoxHosting's StackSocial plan comes with space to grow your empire with room for up to 500 domains all with free SSL certificates and a up to 500 10GB e-mail inboxes. You can count on 99.9% uptime with Boxhosting.co.uk. In addition to a lifetime of hosting, this deal also gets you access to the easy-to-use Website Builder, which is a simple tool packed to the brim with a massive variety of templates and customization options to give you the best site possible.