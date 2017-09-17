These Earphones Are Their Very Own Wireless Music Player & Fitness Tracker

Stores up to 4GB of music to play from the Dash free from other devices

Integrated sensor technology tracks your workouts delivering live feedback on heart rate, steps, cadence, strokes, duration, & more

Left & right high-quality balanced armature speakers w/ A2DP profile, AAC & SBC audio codec

Passive bilateral noise isolation begins as soon as the Dash is inserted into your ears

Audio Transparency can be initiated w/ a swipe of the left Dash, allowing you to hear the world around you

Perfect fit design keeps the Dash secure & comfortable in your ears

Waterproof up to 1m letting you listen to music while you swim

Audio transparency feature allowing access to ambient environmental sound

You know what makes earphones really smart? Wireless streaming is a start, but being able to listen to your music without bringing your phone into the gym is a whole lot nicer. And yes, you can do that with the Bragi Dash. With these incredible earphones you can load up to 1000 songs directly to the onboard music player that you can play back beautifully with passive noise cancellation. With advanced functionality for active use, the Bragi Dash will even track your work outs via the free Bragi app. Smart indeed.