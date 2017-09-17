Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Bragi Dash Truly Wireless Smart Earphones

These Earphones Are Their Very Own Wireless Music Player & Fitness Tracker

by Bragi
You know what makes earphones really smart? Wireless streaming is a start, but being able to listen to your music without bringing your phone into the gym is a whole lot nicer. And yes, you can do that with the Bragi Dash. With these incredible earphones you can load up to 1000 songs directly to the onboard music player that you can play back beautifully with passive noise cancellation. With advanced functionality for active use, the Bragi Dash will even track your work outs via the free Bragi app. Smart indeed.

IF Product Design Award Winner
Red Dot Design Award Winner
Digital Trends Digital Top 50 Winner

  • Stores up to 4GB of music to play from the Dash free from other devices
  • Integrated sensor technology tracks your workouts delivering live feedback on heart rate, steps, cadence, strokes, duration, & more
  • Left & right high-quality balanced armature speakers w/ A2DP profile, AAC & SBC audio codec
  • Passive bilateral noise isolation begins as soon as the Dash is inserted into your ears
  • Audio Transparency can be initiated w/ a swipe of the left Dash, allowing you to hear the world around you
  • Perfect fit design keeps the Dash secure & comfortable in your ears
  • Waterproof up to 1m letting you listen to music while you swim
  • Audio transparency feature allowing access to ambient environmental sound

Details & Requirements

  • Microphones: digital MEMS microphones with custom mechanical tuning, external auditory microphones and EarBone microphone
  • Frequency range: 20-20,000Hz
  • Sampling frequency: 44.1kHz
  • Playtime: up to 4 hours
  • Charging time: less than 2 hours
  • Battery capacity: 100mAh
  • Charger capacity: 2200mAh
  • 32-bit ARM processor
  • Embedded music player storage: 4GB
  • Waterproof up to 1m

Compatibility

  • iPhone 4 and later
  • iPad 3rd generation and later
  • iPod Touch 5th generation and later
  • Android 4.3 and later
  • Limited support for Windows 10 Mobile

Includes

  • Dash
  • Dash charger
  • Slide
  • FitSleeve (S, M, L)
  • FitTips Pro (S, M, L)
  • USB connection cable

