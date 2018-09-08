De-Stress & Sleep Better in Only 5 Minutes with Your Personal Mindfulness Coach

Description
Relax, sleep better, and bring mindfulness into your daily life with a coach you can take anywhere. Whether you're wrestling with financial stress, relationship worries, or insomnia, Breethe provides you with hundreds of guided meditations to get you through any situation. And, the app doesn't stop there. With Breethe, you can give yourself a boost with inspiring talks, drift to sleep with bedtime music and stories, and start your day refreshed using gentle wake up tracks. Just start the app on your laptop or phone, and come back to center wherever you are.
Selected Best New App by Apple in 95 countries and downloaded more than 2 million times!
- Relax, sleep better, lose weight, & improve your relationships w/ guided meditations and audio tracks
- Decompress & fight stress w/ 5 minutes of practice each day
- Access hundreds of meditations for every life situation
- Calm down whenever, wherever w/ quick, guided sessions & talks
- Sleep better & wake up peacefully w/ bedtime meditations and wake up tracks
- Relax anywhere w/ breathing exercises & hours of relaxing music
Reviews
- People Magazine: "Super-easy guided meditations that even the most spirituality-averse person can get into."
- Harper's Bazaar: "For those busiest amongst us, this is a great app for you."
- Goop: "There are plenty of meditation apps out there, but this is one of our favorites."
- Over 12,000 5-star user ratings
System Requirements
- iOS 10 or later
- Android 4.4 or later
- Web browsers: Chrome 20.0+, Safari 5.0+, and Internet Explorer 9.0+
- Mobile browsers: Android 4.1 or later
Important Details
- Length of access: lifetime
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Updates included
- Themed meditations
- Soothing talks, music, and videos
- Gentle alarm
- Kid/teen mindfulness programs
What’s New
iOS Version 3.1.10: Added new meditation teachers as well as the ability to set personal goals.
Android Version 3.0.11: Added hours of soothing music as well as bedtime stories and meditations.