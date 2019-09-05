Get Quick & Easy Oral Care While Saving Valuable Space with This 3-in-1 Disposable Toothbrush

Description

Ditch rinsing after brushing w/ the toothpaste-coated bristles

Removed food particles from hard-to-reach areas in your mouth

Eliminate bad breathe caused by food & beverages consumed during the day

Remove surface stains in less than 60 seconds w/ the paste released

Brushee is a pocket-sized toothbrush with toothpaste in the bristles, a toothpick, and floss, specifically designed to provide quick and easy oral care on the go. The bristles of this mini-brush are made of high-quality nylon and are coated with toothpaste specially engineered to produce minimal foam. With a combination of multiple flossing options, Brushee removes food particles from those hard-to-reach areas, while the toothpaste in the bristles provides you with a clean and healthy smile. Simply brush your teeth with or without water for clean teeth and fresh breath. As you brush, the paste releases to aid in removing surface stains and in less than sixty seconds, the job is done.