Brushee Disposable Toothbrushes: 24-Pack

Get Quick & Easy Oral Care While Saving Valuable Space with This 3-in-1 Disposable Toothbrush

Description

Brushee is a pocket-sized toothbrush with toothpaste in the bristles, a toothpick, and floss, specifically designed to provide quick and easy oral care on the go. The bristles of this mini-brush are made of high-quality nylon and are coated with toothpaste specially engineered to produce minimal foam. With a combination of multiple flossing options, Brushee removes food particles from those hard-to-reach areas, while the toothpaste in the bristles provides you with a clean and healthy smile. Simply brush your teeth with or without water for clean teeth and fresh breath. As you brush, the paste releases to aid in removing surface stains and in less than sixty seconds, the job is done.

  • Ditch rinsing after brushing w/ the toothpaste-coated bristles
  • Removed food particles from hard-to-reach areas in your mouth
  • Eliminate bad breathe caused by food & beverages consumed during the day
  • Remove surface stains in less than 60 seconds w/ the paste released

  • Bristle materials: high-quality nylon
  • Toothpaste ingredients: water, sorbitol, propylene glycol, glycerin, cellulose gum, hydrated silica, xanthan gum, sodium lauryl sulfate, saccharin sodium, sodium benzoate, menthol, and essence
  • Product dimensiosn: 0.5"H x 4.5"L x 0.2"W
  • Bristles, toothpick & floss in 1 toothbrush

  • 1 bag of 24 individually wrapped Brushees

