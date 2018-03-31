45 Hours of Instruction to Get You Ready for a Career in Ethical Hacking

Ethical hackers are in constant demand because companies and organizations need competent people to monitor and expose any security risks that their network infrastructures may face. In this massive bootcamp, you'll learn everything an ethical hacker worth their salt must know, and get a major boost on your resume.
- Access 144 lectures & 45 hours of content 24/7
- Study for important ethical hacker certifications 600+ exam style questions
- Gain practical experience w/ intrusion detection, policy creation, DDoS attacks, & more
- Learn about perimeter defenses
- Scan & attack your own networks
- Understand Trojans, backdoors, viruses, worms, & more
CyberTraining 365 is the best training destination for you and your team. Here you can Master Cyber Security techniques such as Analyzing Malware, Penetration Testing, Advanced Persistent Threats, Threat Intelligence Research, Reverse Engineering, and much more.
The training courses are up-to-date on all the latest technologies and industry standards. All of this is offered at a great value in a self-paced online environment. CyberTraining 365 prepares you for industry-recognized certifications so you are fully prepared for the best job opportunities in the industry.
For more details on this course and instructor, click here
.