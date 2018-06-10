This Ingenious Cable Supports Double Charging Speeds & Auto Shut-Off

Double charging speed w/ the push of a button when connected to laptop

Auto cut-off when the battery is charged

Charging speed detection via LED indicator

Reversible USB-A design

Tough cable supports a tangle-free design

Supports Qualcomm QC 3.0 & 2.4A fast charging

Charby Sense is a cable that prolongs your battery life, charges faster, and is built to last longer than standard cables. What else is there to say!? We'll add in that this cable stops charging automatically when your phone is fully charged so as to not wear down your battery and it features a built-in charge booster while using your laptop.