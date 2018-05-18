Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Chefman Sous Vide Precision Cooker with WiFi

Start Cooking Sous Vide Like a Michelin-Star Chef with This Simple App-Enabled Cooker

by Chefman
Want to cook sous vide but think you lack the tools or expertise? The Chefman Sous Vide makes it easy. With just a few clicks, you can prepare restaurant-quality meals that are perfectly cooked and bursting with flavor and texture. Thanks to integrated app control and built-in WiFi, you'll have total control to prepare flawless food every time.

  • Place ingredients in a vacuum packed or re-sealable bag, drop in a pot, set the time & temperature, and cook until ready
  • Enjoy an easy, precise technique thanks to the high-quality PTC heating element
  • Use the 360 directional pump & smart sensors to monitor water level
  • Connect your immersion circulator to your phone or tablet to achieve consistently ideal doneness
  • Enhance your cooking experience w/ recipes, cooking guides & tips through the app

Details

  • Dimensions: 15.6" x 3"
  • Weight: 2.5 lbs
  • 1000 wattage
  • Temperature accuracy: +/- 0.5ºF
  • Max water temperature: 203ºF
  • Timer: 99 hours
  • Delay: 99 hours
  • Max bath size: 4 gallons
  • Min water depth: 2.9"
  • Max water depth: 5.11"
  • Material: polycarbonate and stainless steel
  • 1-Yr Manufacturer Warranty

Includes

  • Sous Vide Precision Cooker
  • User guide

Terms

