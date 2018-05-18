Start Cooking Sous Vide Like a Michelin-Star Chef with This Simple App-Enabled Cooker

Place ingredients in a vacuum packed or re-sealable bag, drop in a pot, set the time & temperature, and cook until ready

Enjoy an easy, precise technique thanks to the high-quality PTC heating element

Use the 360 directional pump & smart sensors to monitor water level

Connect your immersion circulator to your phone or tablet to achieve consistently ideal doneness

Enhance your cooking experience w/ recipes, cooking guides & tips through the app

Want to cook sous vide but think you lack the tools or expertise? The Chefman Sous Vide makes it easy. With just a few clicks, you can prepare restaurant-quality meals that are perfectly cooked and bursting with flavor and texture. Thanks to integrated app control and built-in WiFi, you'll have total control to prepare flawless food every time.