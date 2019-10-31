Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

CIRQ: World’s Smallest 1080p Projector

Pack the Power of High-Resolution Cinema in Your Pocket with This Wireless & Travel-Ready Projector

by CIRQ
Bring the power of the cinema anywhere thanks to CIRQ’s compact and lightweight design. Measuring 5” in diameter and 1” thick, CIRQ slides easily into your pocket, handbag, backpack, or briefcase. Wire-free and WiFi friendly, CIRQ is a 100% portable smart projector. With its built-in speakers, operating system, and storage, you'll never have to drag around external devices like battery packs and hard drives. CIRQ may look small, but it’s packed with everything you need to have a true cinematic experience anywhere.

  • Enjoy full-immersion viewing w/ the 240" projection
  • Watch your favorite movies in full HD 1080p resolution
  • Listen to rich stereo sound w/ the dual Hi-Fi speakers
  • Enjoy 2 hours of video playback w/ only a 15-minute charge

  • Product dimensions: 1"H x 5"L x 5"W
  • Smaller than a smartphone
  • Full 1080p HD projection up to 240"
  • 200 ANSI lumens display for blacks & rich colors
  • 5-hour battery life (video), 50 hours (audio only)
  • Fast charging
  • Intuitive touch navigation
  • Dual Hi-FIi speakers
  • Pocket-sized, 4" radius
  • Keystone angle correction
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Google Play
  • Type-C compatible
  • Offline storage
  • Bluetooth remote
  • Manufacturer's 1-year warranty

  • Use with iOS, Android, Windows, and more

  • CIRQ: World’s Smallest 1080p Projector
  • Remote
  • Charger

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Nov 7 - Nov 14

  • All sales final.