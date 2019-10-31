Pack the Power of High-Resolution Cinema in Your Pocket with This Wireless & Travel-Ready Projector

Description

Enjoy full-immersion viewing w/ the 240" projection

Watch your favorite movies in full HD 1080p resolution

Listen to rich stereo sound w/ the dual Hi-Fi speakers

Enjoy 2 hours of video playback w/ only a 15-minute charge

Bring the power of the cinema anywhere thanks to CIRQ’s compact and lightweight design. Measuring 5” in diameter and 1” thick, CIRQ slides easily into your pocket, handbag, backpack, or briefcase. Wire-free and WiFi friendly, CIRQ is a 100% portable smart projector. With its built-in speakers, operating system, and storage, you'll never have to drag around external devices like battery packs and hard drives. CIRQ may look small, but it’s packed with everything you need to have a true cinematic experience anywhere.