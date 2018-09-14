Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Cisno WiFi Robot Vacuum with Alexa

This Voice-Enabled Vacuum Cleaner Will Clean Your Home When You Can't Be Bothered

$199.99 $289.99 31% off
by CISNO
Description

Wouldn't it be nice to check off household chores while you're out running errands? Well, you can with Cisno's Robot Vacuum. This WiFi-connected vacuum can be scheduled to clean your home while you're away. Using a TAB navigation sensing system, it intelligently adapts to your home while the built-in IR sensor prevents it from bumping into furniture or falling down stairs. Plus, it's compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can set it to work using voice commands.

  • Schedule cleanings & keep track of performance, error alerts, and battery level through your phone
  • Use voice commands to activate & send it on a cleaning spree
  • Clean up spilled milk, juice, & other liquid and dry your floor in a single pass thanks to a water tank and microfiber pads
  • Charge it automatically — it's programmed to return to the dock at 20% battery level
  • Control it w/ an included remote when you don't have WiFi

Specs

  • Voltage: 14.8V
  • Battery type: DC 14.8V Li-ion
  • Battery capacity: 2500mAh
  • Expected cleaning time: 100 minutes
  • Expected charging time: 4-6 hours
  • Input voltage of charging base: 100-240V
  • Output voltage of charging base: 20V
  • Noise Level: 65dbA(quiet mode), 70dbA(strong mode) & 20dbA(mopping mode)
  • Mop/Vacuum hybrid
  • Scheduling: yes
  • Virtual walls: no
  • Dimensions: 12.6" x 12.6" x 3.1"
  • Color: brown

Features

  • Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant Enabled
  • WiFi Connectivity
  • 4 Cleaning Modes
  • 1300 Pa Suction Power
  • TAB navigation sensing system
  • Wet & Dry Light Mopping
  • Automatically docks and recharges
  • Large dustbin with HEPA filters
  • Tangle-free suction outlet

Includes

  • CISNO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
  • Charging base
  • Water tank with two pads
  • Remote control(2 AAA battery required, not included)
  • Power adapter
  • Cleaning tools
  • 4 side brushes
  • 2 HEPA filters
  • Manual

Shipping

  • Ships to US
  Expected Delivery: Sep 28 - Oct 1

Terms

  • All sales final.