This Voice-Enabled Vacuum Cleaner Will Clean Your Home When You Can't Be Bothered

Description

Schedule cleanings & keep track of performance, error alerts, and battery level through your phone

Use voice commands to activate & send it on a cleaning spree

Clean up spilled milk, juice, & other liquid and dry your floor in a single pass thanks to a water tank and microfiber pads

Charge it automatically — it's programmed to return to the dock at 20% battery level

Control it w/ an included remote when you don't have WiFi

Wouldn't it be nice to check off household chores while you're out running errands? Well, you can with Cisno's Robot Vacuum. This WiFi-connected vacuum can be scheduled to clean your home while you're away. Using a TAB navigation sensing system, it intelligently adapts to your home while the built-in IR sensor prevents it from bumping into furniture or falling down stairs. Plus, it's compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can set it to work using voice commands.