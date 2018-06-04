Liberate Gigabytes of Space on Your Mac with a Single Click.

The Pitch
Clean, optimize, and maintain your Mac with the newest release of the leading Mac cleaning software. CleanMyMac 3 scans every inch of your system, removing gigabytes of junk in just two clicks, while continuously monitoring the health of your Mac. A clean Mac is a happy Mac, and you deserve to work on a happy Mac.
- Scans your system, iTunes, Mail, Photos, Trash bins, & even old folders to safely clean up junk
- Removes only the junk that is 100% safe to delete w/ a single click
- Trims gigabytes off your photo library without deleting a single picture
- Cleans up Mail attachments, signatures, & clips w/ ease
- Identifies & deletes gigabytes of old junk files in iTunes without deleting music
- Discovers all of your Trash bins & empties them all
Reviews
The Next Web: "CleanMyMac targets the useless stuff that piles up on your computer, like old log files, unused language files, iTunes backups, outdated caches and other items to help free space and tidy up broken files."
iCreate: "One of our favourite apps keeps getting better. CleanMyMac 3 is the ultimate Mac utility app, packed with new features and a fresh design."
System Requirements
- Mac OS X 10.8 or later
- 62MB hard disk space
Important Details
- Version 3.9.6
- All minor updates included
- Redemption: must redeem within 30 days of purchase
- Restrictions: for use on 1 Mac
What's New in Version 3.9.6?
- Privacy Policy is now fully GDPR-compliant
- Fixed minor bugs and known crash cases
About the Developer
MacPaw is a team of like-minded techies, who live in the heart of Ukraine and create apps loved by users everywhere. As true geeks, we never stop exploring tech and looking for ways to make your Mac life better. Not because we have to, but because it’s fun.