Access 53 lectures & 6 hours of content 24/7

Answer questions about the Java platform

Discuss how to talk about Wrapper classes

Understand Object Oriented Programming concepts inside & out

Iron down your understanding of modifiers, conditions, & loops

Explore why exception handling is so important

Identify how to answer questions about collections & generics Knowing how to code in Java is one thing, but so do a lot of other people and the job market for Java jobs is a cutthroat place. The next step is knowing how to interview, and this collection of over 200 questions and answers on a range of topics will prepare you for any interview. Don't leave any stones unturned! Knowing how to interview is vital to putting your skills to paid use.

Ranga Karanam is an Architect with 15 Years of Java Programming and Design Experience. He had the good fortune of Architecting Java Applications for Major Banking Clients across the world - India, United States and the Netherlands. Other than Programming, he has a strong passion for Hiking. His goal is to spend a year hiking in the Himalayas.



Ranga started in28Minutes with the aim to create Hands-on Courses with Real World Projects. Step-By-Step series of Courses is one of their creations. They have 1.5 Million Views and 12K Subscribers on their YouTube Channel, and look forward to replicating the same success on StackSkills.