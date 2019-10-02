Step Out of Your Comfort Zone & Improve Your Public Speaking Skills with 29 Hours of Training

DescriptionHaving nightmares about public speaking? Then this 29-hour course is for you! Taught by media and public speaking expert TJ Walker, you'll learn the best practices and skills for public speaking for almost every situation. With a comprehensive curriculum, you can start off with learning basic skills and concepts then hop around to the sections that you think apply the best to you. This public speaking course features nearly twice as much content as any other course on the web, which may be why it's the best-selling, highest-rated public speaking course around. Get it now!
InstructorFor more than 30 years, TJ Walker has coached executives on their interviewing skills and presentation skills in the corporate world. He's here to tell you that nobody is a natural at this. Job interviewing skills is something that anyone can learn but that nobody is born with. TJ has a simple, step-by-step process that will help you build confidence and skill in communicating effectively in job interviews.
