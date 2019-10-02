Step Out of Your Comfort Zone & Improve Your Public Speaking Skills with 29 Hours of Training

Description

Access 545 lectures & 29 hours of content 24/7

Look comfortable, confident & relaxed in any speaking situation

Learn to speak in a memorable way

Know exactly what to do when speaking to any size audience on any occasion in any format

Influence your audience

Having nightmares about public speaking? Then this 29-hour course is for you! Taught by media and public speaking expert TJ Walker, you'll learn the best practices and skills for public speaking for almost every situation. With a comprehensive curriculum, you can start off with learning basic skills and concepts then hop around to the sections that you think apply the best to you. This public speaking course features nearly twice as much content as any other course on the web, which may be why it's the best-selling, highest-rated public speaking course around. Get it now!