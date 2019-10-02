Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Complete Public Speaking Masterclass For Every Occasion

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone & Improve Your Public Speaking Skills with 29 Hours of Training

by TJ Walker
TJ Walker
Description

Having nightmares about public speaking? Then this 29-hour course is for you! Taught by media and public speaking expert TJ Walker, you'll learn the best practices and skills for public speaking for almost every situation. With a comprehensive curriculum, you can start off with learning basic skills and concepts then hop around to the sections that you think apply the best to you. This public speaking course features nearly twice as much content as any other course on the web, which may be why it's the best-selling, highest-rated public speaking course around. Get it now!

  • Access 545 lectures & 29 hours of content 24/7
  • Look comfortable, confident & relaxed in any speaking situation
  • Learn to speak in a memorable way
  • Know exactly what to do when speaking to any size audience on any occasion in any format
  • Influence your audience

Instructor

For more than 30 years, TJ Walker has coached executives on their interviewing skills and presentation skills in the corporate world. He's here to tell you that nobody is a natural at this. Job interviewing skills is something that anyone can learn but that nobody is born with. TJ has a simple, step-by-step process that will help you build confidence and skill in communicating effectively in job interviews.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • PC or Mac
  • Internet access required

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.
