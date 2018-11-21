Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Complete Raspberry Pi 3B+ Starter Kit & Course Bundle

Ending In:
Add to Cart - $139.99
Add to Cart ($139.99)
$448.98
68% off
wishlist
(29)

What's Included

Building Alexa Skills for Home Automation with Raspberry Pi
$99 Value
2018 Ultimate Guide to Raspberry Pi
$99.99 Value
Raspberry Pi Bootcamp
$100 Value
37 Sensors Starter Kit for Raspberry Pi (Pi 3B+ Included)
$149.99 Value

Product Details

1 of 4

Access
Lifetime
Content
4 hours
Lessons
55

Building Alexa Skills for Home Automation with Raspberry Pi

Learn to Build Alexa Skills from Scratch to Control Devices In Your Home

By Lee Assam | in Online Courses

Amazon Alexa is seeping into dozens of products and Amazon's voice platform is selling by the millions, now is the time to learn how to develop products using Alexa. With Raspberry Pi, it's easy to interface with home electronics and devices to create custom skills that use Alexa to voice control virtually anything in your home. In this course, you'll learn by building projects to control your lights, appliances, and even your TV via Raspberry Pi.

  • Access 55 lectures & 4 hours of content 24/7
  • Explore the underlying Alexa ecosystem
  • Discuss custom Alexa skills & learn the components that make up a custom Alexa skill
  • Prepare your Raspberry Pi for building voice-automated projects
  • Learn how to use the Amazon Developer Portal to configure & create
  • Build a skill to control an LED connected to the Raspberry Pi w/ Alexa

Instructor

Lee Assam has over 18 years of programming, development and IT experience. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering and a Master’s Degree in Computer Science.

Lee teaches at Universities on topics ranging from Software Development to Electrical Engineering and prototyping. He likes coming up with new ideas and prototyping them using the Arduino and Raspberry Pi platforms.

His passion and hobby is Arduino and the Internet of Things. He has been playing around with the Arduino and the Raspberry Pi platforms since their inception, and uses his Electrical Engineering background coupled with software development skills to create and develop exciting projects. Lee prefers a hands-on, project-based learning approach and uses his teaching background to make concepts fun and entertaining, while at the same time educational and informative.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • What is Alexa? - 2:30
    • Why is this important? - 2:24
  • Taking a Deeper Dive into Custom Alexa Skills
    • What are Custom Alexa Skills? - 1:25
    • Understanding the components that make up Custom Alexa Skills - 4:09
  • Preparing the hardware and software
    • Parts list for the course
    • Setting up your Raspberry Pi - 1:24
    • Installing the software that you will need - 4:19
    • Downloading all the code and resources for the course - 4:41
    • Creating your Amazon Developer Account - 1:07
    • Setup and register your Alexa Device - 1:48
  • Understanding flask-ask
    • Overview of flask-ask - 4:47
  • Building a Hello World Alexa Skill with flask-ask
    • Overview of the Hello World Skill - 4:22
    • Creating the Skill Interaction Model - 12:48
    • Creating the flask-ask Skill Handler Python Program - 13:46
    • Exposing and configuring a URL for the Skill Endpoint - 3:46
    • Testing our Skill - 10:16
  • Building a Custom Alexa Skill to control an LED
    • Overview of the Project - 2:44
    • Setting up the Circuit - 3:17
    • Creating the Skill Interaction Model - 5:58
    • Creating the flask-ask Skill Handler Python Program - 9:43
    • Exposing and configuring a URL for the Skill Endpoint - 3:25
    • Testing our Skill - 4:36
    • Test from an Alexa-enabled Device - 3:27
  • Build a Custom Skill to control any device using a relay
    • Overview of the Project - 3:13
    • Overview of how relays work - 8:14
    • Overview of the Circuit - 6:40
    • Wiring the Circuit - 11:23
    • Creating the Skill Interaction Model - 6:43
    • Testing our Relay - 4:00
    • Exposing and configuring a URL for the Skill Endpoint - 2:37
    • Testing our Skill from the Alexa Console - 2:20
    • Enable Skill on the Alexa App - 1:28
    • Testing our Skill on an actual Alexa Device - 1:47
    • Code Review of the MyDevice Skill Handler Python program - 8:15
  • Build a Custom Skill to Control any TV using an Alexa-enabled device
    • Introduction to the Project - 1:32
    • Technical Overview of the Project - 2:04
    • Resources for the Project
    • Parts that are needed
    • Setup your Raspberry Pi
  • Setting up the Circuit
    • Review of the Circuit Diagram - 1:54
    • Wiring the Circuit - 8:26
  • Configuring LIRC (Linux Infrared Remote Control)
    • Installing the LIRC (Linux Infrared Remote Control) Library - 1:00
    • LIRC Setup - 5:10
    • Testing LIRC with our Circuit - 1:39
    • Programming our Remote - 7:54
  • Testing the LIRC setup
    • Change your device name - 2:06
    • Testing our Circuit - 5:19
    • Review of the Test Code - 12:09
  • Alexa Skill Setup
    • Creating the Skill Interaction Model - 4:01
    • Starting the flask-ask Skill Handler Python Program & setting the Skill Endpoint - 2:39
    • Code Review for the Skill - 9:49
  • Final Test
    • Change your device name - 1:36
    • Let's control our TV! - 4:01
  • Project Enhancements
    • Review of Enhancements for the Project
  • Closing
    • Closing Remarks

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
4.5 hours
Lessons
76

2018 Ultimate Guide to Raspberry Pi

Learn Tips, Tricks & Hacks to Master Your Raspberry Pi

By Lee Assam | in Online Courses

The fun and possibilities are virtually limitless with a Raspberry Pi 3. That is, if you know what you're doing. In this beginner-friendly course, you'll learn everything you need to know to start using this popular Internet of Things (IoT) platform to its fullest.

  • Access 76 lectures & 4.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Work w/ Python, GPIO pins, & sensors
  • Explore the Pi Camera Module
  • Build an Amazon Echo Clone

Instructor

Lee Assam has over 18 years of programming, development and IT experience. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering and a Master’s Degree in Computer Science.

Lee teaches at Universities on topics ranging from Software Development to Electrical Engineering and prototyping. He likes coming up with new ideas and prototyping them using the Arduino and Raspberry Pi platforms.

His passion and hobby is Arduino and the Internet of Things. He has been playing around with the Arduino and the Raspberry Pi platforms since their inception, and uses his Electrical Engineering background coupled with software development skills to create and develop exciting projects. Lee prefers a hands-on, project-based learning approach and uses his teaching background to make concepts fun and entertaining, while at the same time educational and informative.

Specs

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • What is the Raspberry Pi? (4:08)
    • How to get in touch with me
    • Parts List
  • Setting up the Hardware for your Raspberry Pi
    • Hardware Components that you will need (2:49)
    • Let's connect everything together (1:26)
  • All about SD Cards
    • Understanding some basics about SD Cards (5:26)
    • Accessing SD Cards (3:26)
    • Downloading and Installing Etcher for Flashing your SD Card (2:15)
    • Alternative approaches to preparing SD Cards
    • Installing the Raspbian Operating System by Flashing our SD Card (3:07)
    • Resource for checking the validity of your SD Card (1:01)
    • Tips for Preventing SD Card Corruption Issues (4:20)
  • Configuring your Raspbian OS Installation
    • Standard configuration settings and best practices (4:55)
  • Connecting Remotely to your Raspberry Pi
    • Introduction to Remote Connections
    • SSH (Secure Shell) (6:46)
    • VNC (Virtual Network Computing) (4:29)
    • SFTP (Secure (SSH) File Transfer Protocol) (3:51)
    • SCP (Secure Copy) (3:18)
    • RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol connection - Windows) (2:21)
  • Working with the Terminal
    • Introduction to the Terminal (0:43)
    • Terminal Cheat Sheet
    • Understanding User Modes in Linux (3:39)
    • Useful General Terminal Commands for the Raspberry Pi (7:15)
    • File and Directory Commands (9:10)
    • Networking Commands (6:16)
    • System Commands (5:03)
    • Keyboard Shortcuts
  • Installing Software on your Raspberry Pi
    • Understanding the APT Ecosystem (3:16)
    • Installing Software Using APT (6:43)
  • Installing a Web Server
    • Creating a One Line Web Server with SimpleHTTPServer (5:55)
    • Installing the Apache Web Server (5:32)
    • Installing the PHP Application Server (5:18)
  • Working with GPIO (General Purpose Input Output) Pins
    • Introduction to GPIO Pins (7:38)
    • Standard Components Needed (1:23)
    • Downloading Code and Resources for the Course from Github (1:46)
  • Using the Power Pins on the Raspberry Pi
    • Powering an LED (6:37)
  • Blinking an LED
    • Wiring Change to Blink an LED (2:10)
    • Demo the Circuit (1:05)
    • Code Review (2:41)
  • Detecting a Button Press
    • Introduction and components that are needed (1:06)
    • Wiring up the Circuit (3:18)
    • Demo the Circuit (1:44)
    • Code Review (4:42)
  • Using a push button switch to control an LED
    • Introduction and components that are needed (1:42)
    • Wiring up the Circuit (4:50)
    • Demo the Circuit (1:48)
    • Code Review (5:21)
  • Using a PIR (Passive Infrared) Sensor
    • Introduction to PIR Sensors (1:43)
    • Components that are needed (0:53)
    • Wiring up the Circuit (3:01)
    • Demo the Circuit (2:31)
    • Code Review (3:04)
  • Building a Simple Alarm with a PIR Sensor
    • Introduction and components that are needed (1:13)
    • Wiring up the Circuit (5:59)
    • Demo the Circuit (2:51)
    • Code Review (7:15)
  • Working with Cameras and Images
    • Introduction (1:06)
  • Working with USB Web Cams
    • Connecting your USB Web Cam (1:06)
    • Installing and Configuring Motion to setup a Web Cam Server (6:49)
    • Demo of the Motion Web Server (3:19)
    • Preparing your System and installing fswebcam (4:49)
    • Using fswebcam (3:40)
    • Using a script to take images with fswebcam (3:19)
    • fswebcam script code review (2:13)
  • Working with the Raspberry Pi Camera Module
    • Introduction to the Pi Camera Module and how to connect it to the Raspberry Pi (2:21)
    • Enabling the Pi Camera in your Raspi Config settings
    • Getting a Preview using the Pi Camera (4:10)
    • Capturing a Still Picture of Image with the Pi Camera (2:17)
    • Capturing a Series of Photos with the Pi Camera (3:38)
    • Recording Video with the Raspberry Pi Camera Module (3:59)
    • Using special effects with the Pi Camera Module (10:08)
  • Let's make an Amazon Echo Clone
    • Why build an Amazon Echo Clone? (1:39)
    • Components that are needed (2:03)
    • Setting up your Amazon Developer Account and Registering your Amazon Echo Clone (10:11)
    • Installing Git and the Alexa Pi Software (5:33)
    • Demo of the Amazon Echo Clone (4:47)
  • Closing
    • Closing Comments

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
2 hours
Lessons
50

Raspberry Pi Bootcamp

The Launch Pad For Your Raspberry Pi Journey

By Lee Assam | in Online Courses

This course is an all-inclusive introduction to the Raspberry Pi platform. Catered for all levels, this project-based course will get you up and running with the basics of Pi, before escalating to full projects. Before you know it, you'll be building a gaming system to play old Nintendo, Sega, and Playstation games and a personal digital assistant using the Google Assistant API. Now that's progress.

  • Access 50 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Understand all the components needed to get your Raspberry Pi up & running
  • Learn how to easily prepare an SD card & flash it for any OS
  • Work w/ GPIO pins & learn how to programmatically control them w/ Python
  • Build simple circuits w/ an LED & a fully function gaming system w/ RetroPie
  • Discuss the different types of Raspberry Pi models

Instructor

Lee Assam has over 18 years of programming, development and IT experience. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering and a Master’s Degree in Computer Science.

Lee teaches at Universities on topics ranging from Software Development to Electrical Engineering and prototyping. He likes coming up with new ideas and prototyping them using the Arduino and Raspberry Pi platforms.

His passion and hobby is Arduino and the Internet of Things. He has been playing around with the Arduino and the Raspberry Pi platforms since their inception, and uses his Electrical Engineering background coupled with software development skills to create and develop exciting projects. Lee prefers a hands-on, project-based learning approach and uses his teaching background to make concepts fun and entertaining, while at the same time educational and informative.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • Intro Video (3:01)
    • What is a Raspberry Pi? (4:08)
    • Hardware needed for the course
  • Setting up your Raspberry Pi
    • Understanding SD Cards (1:51)
    • Download and install Etcher (1:15)
    • Downloading Raspbian (1:06)
    • Flashing our SD Card with Etcher (2:05)
    • Connecting the components (2:57)
  • Raspbian setup and configuration
    • First Boot Up (0:29)
    • Connecting to a network and configuring preferences (4:50)
    • Getting familiar with Raspbian (4:43)
  • Connecting remotely to your Raspberry Pi
    • Understanding how remote connections can occur (2:40)
    • Secure Shell (SSH) (3:30)
    • Virtual Network Computing (VNC) (2:50)
  • Using GPIO (General Purpose Input Output) pins
    • Introduction to GPIO pins (1:47)
    • Powering an LED from your GPIO pins (3:41)
  • Programmatically controlling GPIO pins
    • Wiring change in our circuit (1:23)
    • Getting the project resources (1:07)
    • Running the program to turn our LED on (1:34)
    • Running the program to blink our LED (1:53)
  • Installing a Web Server
    • Install and setup Apache (4:04)
    • Install and setup PHP (4:15)
  • Controlling Circuits from a Web Page
    • Giving the Apache user advanced privileges (3:04)
    • Turning our LED on from a Web Page (1:26)
    • Python / PHP code review for LED on/off control (2:59)
    • Blinking our LED from Web Page Controls (1:27)
    • Python / PHP code review for LED blink control (2:13)
  • Set up your own Gaming System using the Raspberry Pi
    • Introduction to RetroPie (1:15)
    • Components needed (3:03)
    • Downloading RetroPie and Flashing our SD Card (2:26)
    • Setup Components (1:45)
    • Setting up the Gamepad or Controller (1:25)
    • Configuring RetroPie (2:59)
    • Understanding the process of getting ROMS and how they need to be setup (7:02)
    • Preparing and Installing ROMs (3:10)
    • Play Games! (4:10)
  • Creating a Digital Assistant using the Google Assistant API
    • Hardware components that will be needed (2:23)
    • Preparing our SD card (3:02)
    • Connecting our components (3:00)
    • Software configuration (6:30)
    • Doing the audio and microphone check (1:18)
    • Troubleshooting Audio issues
    • Setup in the Google Cloud Console (5:25)
    • Saving Credentials to the Raspberry Pi
    • Connecting our push button switch (1:28)
    • Try it out! Ask anything! (3:21)
  • Closing
    • Closing comments
  • Bonus Content
    • Understanding the different models of the Raspberry Pi
    • How to provide external power for your remote Raspberry Pi projects
    • Understanding the difference between Arduino and Raspberry Pi

View Full Curriculum

37 Sensors Starter Kit for Raspberry Pi (Pi 3B+ Included)

Open Up a New World of Internet of Things Possibilities with This Raspberry Pi Sensor Kit (+ Get a Raspberry Pi 3B!)

By Sunfounder | in Gear + Gadgets

The Internet of Things fun and opportunity with Raspberry Pi is virtually limitless — but only if you have the right tools. This starter kit is perfect for anybody with an interest in STEM projects. You'll get a new Raspberry Pi 3B+, along with a Sensor Kit that has 37 sensor modules along with instructions for 35 products, allowing you to launch your Raspberry Pi journey. Great for kids and adults alike, this kit will help you build games, robots, tools, and much, much more.

  • Comes w/ Raspberry Pi 3 & TF Card with Raspbian system and Dragit programming language pre-installed
  • Includes 37 newly-designed sensor modules for tighter, more convenient wiring
  • Schematic diagrams for each module give you a more in-depth understanding of how the module works
  • Specific Fritzing image is drawn for each module so you may make your own designs
  • Visual programming language makes learning to code faster & smarter
  • Includes instructions for 35 projects, from auto-flash LEDs to rain detection to tracking sensors & more

Includes

  • Raspberry Pi 3B+
  • Micro SD card
  • Double color LED
  • RGBLED
  • Auto-flash LED
  • Relay module
  • Laser emitter
  • Button
  • Tilt switch
  • Vibration switch
  • IR receiver
  • Active buzzer
  • Passive buzzer
  • Reed switch
  • Photo-interrupt
  • AD/DAConvert-PCF8591
  • RainDrop sensor
  • Joystick PS2
  • Potentiometer
  • Analog hall sensor
  • Hall switch
  • Analog temperature sensor
  • Thermistor
  • Sound sensor
  • Photoresistor
  • Flame sensor
  • Gas sensor
  • Remote control
  • User manual

Shipping

  • Ships Internationally
  • Expected Delivery: Dec 31 - Jan 3
  • Expected International Delivery: Dec 31 - Jan 3

Terms

  • All sales final.