Amazon Alexa is seeping into dozens of products and Amazon's voice platform is selling by the millions, now is the time to learn how to develop products using Alexa. With Raspberry Pi, it's easy to interface with home electronics and devices to create custom skills that use Alexa to voice control virtually anything in your home. In this course, you'll learn by building projects to control your lights, appliances, and even your TV via Raspberry Pi.

Lee Assam has over 18 years of programming, development and IT experience. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering and a Master’s Degree in Computer Science.Lee teaches at Universities on topics ranging from Software Development to Electrical Engineering and prototyping. He likes coming up with new ideas and prototyping them using the Arduino and Raspberry Pi platforms.His passion and hobby is Arduino and the Internet of Things. He has been playing around with the Arduino and the Raspberry Pi platforms since their inception, and uses his Electrical Engineering background coupled with software development skills to create and develop exciting projects. Lee prefers a hands-on, project-based learning approach and uses his teaching background to make concepts fun and entertaining, while at the same time educational and informative.