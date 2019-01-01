Getting visitors on your website or subscribers to your email list is just one part of the battle. Your efforts are wasted if they don't click, inquire, and buy. But the problem is, those visitors are probably time-poor and impatient so if they don't quickly understand what you're telling them, they'll be gone. This unique course will teach you the methodologies and processes needed to generate more sales and conversions online.

Oxford Learning Lab is an online provider of Marketing & Business Strategy education.All the courses have been created under the supervision of Oxford College of Marketing, a Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) centre of excellence. Each course has been developed in collaboration with leading experts who have a proven academic or consultancy experience in their field. You can find them working on MBA and University programs with establishments like Wharton, Madrid, Cranfield, Warwick , Aston and Portsmouth to mention just a few. Some of them consult for FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 companies.Our courses have been created to help you to quickly grasp complex marketing concepts, fromMarketing Planning and Segmentation to Social Media Marketing and Analytics, to mention a few.All the courses are divided into byte-size chunks of information which are easy to absorb. This means if you do not have enough time, you will find that by dipping in and out of the videos a few minutes each day, whenever you can, your understanding of marketing will be transformed.