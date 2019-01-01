Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Conversion Rate Optimization
Social Media for Business Strategy
SEO for Webmasters
SEO Basics: Tips for Ranking Better
How To Create Brilliant Facebook Ads For Your Business
SEO WordPress: Rank Higher on Google, Bing & Yahoo
Content Marketing: The Strategy to Market in Minutes
Ultimate Guide to Google AdWords
Product Details

Access
Lifetime
Content
3 hours
Lessons
22

Conversion Rate Optimization

Convert Your Site's Visitors to Buyers Fast

By Oxford Learning Lab

Getting visitors on your website or subscribers to your email list is just one part of the battle. Your efforts are wasted if they don't click, inquire, and buy. But the problem is, those visitors are probably time-poor and impatient so if they don't quickly understand what you're telling them, they'll be gone. This unique course will teach you the methodologies and processes needed to generate more sales and conversions online.

  • Access 22 lectures & 3 hours of content 24/7
  • Gain practical Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) knowledge that will help drive business growth without more spend
  • Discover repeatable processes that you can use on any web property from ecommerce sites, landing pages & even social media
  • Understand how to perform testing in the real world
  • Manage CRO across an organization

Instructor

Oxford Learning Lab is an online provider of Marketing & Business Strategy education.

All the courses have been created under the supervision of Oxford College of Marketing, a Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) centre of excellence. Each course has been developed in collaboration with leading experts who have a proven academic or consultancy experience in their field. You can find them working on MBA and University programs with establishments like Wharton, Madrid, Cranfield, Warwick , Aston and Portsmouth to mention just a few. Some of them consult for FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 companies.

Our courses have been created to help you to quickly grasp complex marketing concepts, fromMarketing Planning and Segmentation to Social Media Marketing and Analytics, to mention a few.

All the courses are divided into byte-size chunks of information which are easy to absorb. This means if you do not have enough time, you will find that by dipping in and out of the videos a few minutes each day, whenever you can, your understanding of marketing will be transformed.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • First Section
    • 0 Intro CRO - 2:21
    • 1 Course outline - 9:52
    • 2 We need help - 7:14
    • 3 Your marketing plan - 5:34
    • 4 The science - 9:10
    • 5 Neuroscience - 18:23
    • 6 Social psychology-1 - 7:28
    • 6 Social psychology-2 - 4:50
    • 6 Social psychology-3 - 8:40
    • 6 Social psychology-4 - 7:38
    • 7 What are you selling really - 12:38
    • 8 Choose your goals - 5:49
    • 9 Clarity beats persuasion - 7:41
    • 10 Grab their attention - 22:42
    • 11 Keep them engaged - 8:50
    • 12 Make your claims - 19:26
    • 13 Tell stories-1 - 7:07
    • 13 Tell stories-2 - 7:52
    • 13 Tell stories-3 - 7:01
    • 13 Tell stories-4 - 6:19
    • 14 Call to Action -1 - 17:56
    • 15 Call to Action - 2 - 25:55

Access
Lifetime
Content
3 hours
Lessons
24

Social Media for Business Strategy

Leverage Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn & More to Attract Customers & Increase Conversion

By Oxford Learning Lab

Many of today's consumers are online, web-savvy, and socially connected, which means they're better informed, harder to reach, and harder to please. Business has changed. If you want to keep up, you need to have the tactics, tools, and training to leverage social media for business success. Social media marketing provides a powerful mix of rich customer data, flexible marketing, and the chance to get ahead of your competitors. In this course, you'll learn how to use Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, blogging, and more to get the most out of your social media marketing.

  • Access 24 lectures & 3 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn a process for generating leads using social media
  • Create content that increases conversion rates
  • Get practical advice on incorporating mobile strategies into your marketing mix
  • Discover a step-by-step process for measuring the ROI of your social media campaigns

Instructor

Oxford Learning Lab is an online provider of Marketing & Business Strategy education.

All the courses have been created under the supervision of Oxford College of Marketing, a Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) centre of excellence. Each course has been developed in collaboration with leading experts who have a proven academic or consultancy experience in their field. You can find them working on MBA and University programs with establishments like Wharton, Madrid, Cranfield, Warwick , Aston and Portsmouth to mention just a few. Some of them consult for FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 companies.

Our courses have been created to help you to quickly grasp complex marketing concepts, fromMarketing Planning and Segmentation to Social Media Marketing and Analytics, to mention a few.

All the courses are divided into byte-size chunks of information which are easy to absorb. This means if you do not have enough time, you will find that by dipping in and out of the videos a few minutes each day, whenever you can, your understanding of marketing will be transformed.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • First Section
    • Promo_Social media strategy - 1:10
    • 1 Social media strategy-Introduction - 11:08
    • 2 Key principles - 19:23
    • 3 Social media strategy - 7:24
    • 4 Situation analysis - 9:03
    • 5 Stakeholders - 8:34
    • 6 The competition - 3:44
    • 7 Audience research - 20:00
    • 8 Objectives - 14:38
    • 9 Strategy - 10:46
    • 10 Tactics - 10:16
    • 11 Your content strategy - 12:22
    • 12 Content audits - 9:41
    • 13 Audience research - Another Angle - 9:34
    • 14 Content ideas - 8:01
    • 15 Map the customer journey - 12:15
    • 16 Content distribution - 5:53
    • 17 Actions - 15:57
    • 18 Controls - 7:52
    • 19 Learn from analysis - 6:17
    • 20 Test and learn - 6:57
    • 21 Show ROI - 9:37
    • 22 Analyse the data - 16:09
    • 23 Conclusion - 3:15

Access
Lifetime
Content
2.5 hours
Lessons
30

SEO for Webmasters

Think Long Term & Learn to Develop Sites with Search Engine Optimization in Mind

By Laurence Svekis

When you're building a website, it's easy to forget about what comes after, when you need to actually steer traffic to your sites. Yet, for developers, it's important to start thinking about SEO early in the design process, since search results are dependent on optimized content and site structure. If you can't keep anyone on your site, your site's ranking on search engines will plummet. This course will teach you how to think and develop for the long-term so your websites will always be successful!

  • Access 30 lectures & 2.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Dive into SEO w/ a comprehensive introduction
  • Brainstorm keywords & create keyword lists
  • Understand how to optimize HTML tags structure & website design for SEO
  • Learn the top SEO resources, links & tips
  • Discover tools & tricks to push your website to the top of search results

Instructor

Providing Smart digital solutions online since 2001, Laurence Svekis is considered a true web technology expert. He has professional experience in a wide range of digital areas, from Search Marketing, Video Marketing, Content creation, User Experience, application architecture, and web programming.

Applications he has created have entertained, informed and engaged tens of millions of people. He has over billions of page views on various platforms, and has sent millions of click through visitors. He has developed hundreds of web applications, from micro sites to enterprise level platforms.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Learn SEO for Webmasters fundamentals of search engine optimization
    • 1 SEO for Webmasters course intro - 4:29
    • 2 Why SEO - 3:09
    • 3 Think about SEO - 3:41
    • 4 SEO History for Webmasters - 5:24
    • 5 Course Links Resources Search engine optimization
  • Getting started with SEO
    • 6 SEO for Webmasters Brainstorming - 6:30
    • 7 SEO for Webmasters Bounce Rate - 6:37
    • 8 Resources and LInks SEO resources 1
    • 9 Keywords SEO for Webmasters - 6:07
    • 10 Google Adwords Tool Keywords SEO for Webmasters - 9:58
  • Step by Step how to approach SEO for Webmasters starting the SEO process for your website
    • 11 Options to build keywords lists SEO for Webmaster - 6:24
    • 12 SEO keyword resources
    • 13 SEO for Webmasters permalinks and URI paths - 8:32
    • 14 Title Tags SEO for Webmasters - 6:58
    • 15 SEO for Webmasters Metadata Description - 4:50
    • 16 SEO for Webmasters heading tags - 4:19
    • 17 SEO for Webmasters External files libraries and Page structure - 5:07
    • 18 SEO for Webmasters alt tags - 5:45
    • 19 Sitemaps SEO for Webmasters - 4:54
    • 20 SEO for Webmasters robots txt - 2:48
    • 21 Internal Linking SEO for Webmasters - 5:59
    • 22 OutBound linking SEO for Webmasters - 7:57
    • 23 SEO for Webmasters Content is King - 8:57
    • 24 SEO resources tips
    • 25 SEO for Webmasters Social Signals - 4:50
    • 26 3 Must have free tools SEO for Webmasters - 6:19
    • 27 SEO resources top 3
    • 28 SEO for Webmasters Mobile friendly - 3:29
    • 29 SEO tools to supercharge your SEO workflow - 5:59
    • 30 SEO Supercharge toolbelt

Access
Lifetime
Content
2 hours
Lessons
35

SEO Basics: Tips for Ranking Better

Learn Basic SEO Constants to Help You Stay Ahead of the Evolving SEO Curve

By Laurence Svekis

Better search engine rankings equal more traffic, which equals more sales online. Search Engine Optimization is constantly changing and will continue to do so, so in order to evolve alongside it, it's valuable to learn several constants. In this course, you'll learn some common sense SEO basics so you can develop a better understanding of what to consider when it comes to your SEO website planning.

  • Access 35 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Navigate the complex & sometimes opposing strategies for SEO
  • Discover what you can do better to optimize your websites
  • Discuss more than 250 tips to think smarter about SEO

Instructor

Providing Smart digital solutions online since 2001, Laurence Svekis is considered a true web technology expert. He has professional experience in a wide range of digital areas, from Search Marketing, Video Marketing, Content creation, User Experience, application architecture, and web programming.

Applications he has created have entertained, informed and engaged tens of millions of people. He has over billions of page views on various platforms, and has sent millions of click through visitors. He has developed hundreds of web applications, from micro sites to enterprise level platforms.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Basics of Search engine optimization
    • 1 Course introduction - 5:40
    • 2 SEO for Beginners Search engine optimization (SEO) - 2:02
    • 3 Search results breakdown - 4:13
    • 4 Black Hat vs White Hat SEO - 3:52
    • 5 Link Juice SEO - 2:18
    • 6 SEO loading time - 5:30
    • 7 SEO backlinks - 6:21
    • 8 Social Signals - 3:12
    • 9 SEO and domain history - 5:46
    • 10 SEO keyword research - 6:50
    • 11 SEO resources
    • 12 Keyword research Bing and Google Adwords - 3:37
    • 13 How spiders see your website - 4:35
    • 14 LINKS and the WEB - 4:00
    • 15 Search Results - 2:48
  • Website SEO
    • 16 Webpage Title tags - 3:11
    • 17 Webpage description tags - 5:41
    • 18 Hyperlinks Linking - 4:40
    • 19 Webpage URLs SEO - 8:00
    • 20 Image SEO - 2:47
    • 21 website videos for SEO - 2:38
    • 22 HTML heading tags - 3:36
    • 23 Status Codes 404 errors - 3:13
    • 24 Page Canonicalization - 2:17
    • 25 SEO resources
    • 26 Website navigation strategy - 2:14
    • 27 Sitemaps - 3:02
    • 28 SEO content strategy - 6:19
    • 29 Rich snippets - 1:40
    • 30 Metatags - 2:49
    • 31 SEO resources
    • 32 MOBILE ready websites - 4:15
  • SEO Tips
    • 33 Factors for better SEO - 7:41
    • 34 SEO tips more ideas - 5:54
    • 35 SEO resources

Access
Lifetime
Content
4 hours
Lessons
23

How To Create Brilliant Facebook Ads For Your Business

Expand Your Brand Reach & Engagement with Facebook

By Rachel Beaney

Facebook Ads and social media can be powerful tools for growing your business. They help you reach new audiences, increase traffic to your web pages, and establish customer loyalty. In this course, you'll learn how to leverage Facebook's powerful marketing tools to expand your reach and build your business.

  • Access 23 lectures & 4 hours of content 24/7
  • Create content for your Facebook ads
  • Target your ads & see how to deliver an ad end-to-end using Facebook's Ad Manager
  • Identify & target your audience, write winning copy, & find the right images for your ads
  • Plan your campaign
  • Set up reporting & optimize your ads

Instructor

Rachel Beaney is an Australian freelance social media specialist with over a decade in digital media. She’s worked with global names like Microsoft, Samsung, News Corp and General Assembly, in addition to not-for-profits and government bodies. She loves helping clients solve their business needs with creative and data-driven solutions. She loves helping break down the myths about social media so small and medium businesses can make the most of their digital marketing.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • First Section
    • 1 Intro - 7:52
    • 2 What are Facebook ads? - 14:57
    • 3 Who can Facebook target? - 6:38
    • 4 How do people buy online? - 10:11
    • 5 Your campaign objectives? - 12:00
    • 6 Knowing Your Audience - 10:01
    • 7 Designing your ads - copy and text - 15:31
    • 7.5 Designing your ads - images and creative - 12:09
    • 8 How much does online advertising cost? - 8:13
    • 9 Selecting your ad budget... - 10:41
    • 10 Ad Manager Set Up - 10:00
    • 11 Your campaign plan - 9:13
    • 12 Walkthrough: serving your ad - 24:04
    • 13 Walkthrough: building custom audiences and lookalikes - 12:15
    • 14 Walkthrough: Testing multiple audiences - 7:31
    • 15 Analyzing your results - 15:12
    • 16 Walkthrough Building your reporting - 12:08
    • 17 What is ad optimization? - 9:30
    • 18 Optimisation - 14:35
    • 19 Bonus Lecture: ROI - 15:58
    • 20 Bonus Lecture More Tips - 15:42
    • 21 The essential takeaways - 2:39
    • 22 Student Deals - 1:06
    • Course Resources - DOWNLOAD

Access
Lifetime
Content
3 hours
Lessons
27

SEO WordPress: Rank Higher on Google, Bing & Yahoo

Push Your Web Pages to the Top of Search Engines to Get More Traffic & Conversions

By Sasha Miller

The first page of Google search results gets the vast majority of traffic, prospects, and ultimately more profits. That means if you're not currently ranking on the first page of search engines, you're missing out. But this course will change that by teaching you the SEO secrets and methods of getting high ranking positions on Google, Yahoo!, and Bing.

  • Access 27 lectures & 3 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn how search engines work
  • Maintain your first page rankings
  • Install & use Yoast SEO plugin
  • Optimize your tags, categories, images & permalinks for higher rankings
  • Get reviews to show up next to your content in Google
  • Get an SEO audit of your site for free
  • Remove bad backlinks & save hundreds on SEO services

Instructor

Sasha Miller is a passionate student of life and an online marketing nerd. She loves the freedom of being able to make money from home and enjoys teaching others how to do the same. After nearly a decade of being an online entrepreneur, she's decided to open up and share her knowledge with you!

Sasha has worked in the digital marketing industry for over 8 years. Her specialties include: keyword & market research, branding & content strategies, marketing funnels, and email marketing. When she's not busy helping others succeed online, Sasha loves making healthy delicious foods, DIY projects, hiking/enjoying the outdoors, yoga, watching movies and studying the mind-body connection through holistic health and beauty regimens.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • Introduction - 1:16
    • What is SEO? (for Beginners) - 1:13
    • The Purpose of Search Engines - 4:48
    • How Search Engines Work (for Beginners) - 1:06
    • The Top Google Ranking Factors - 12:23
    • On page and off page SEO - 4:12
    • Formula to Ranking High in Google - 8:12
    • SEO meta data - 11:56
    • Yoast SEO Wordpress Plugin - 7:38
    • How to Optimize Categories - 1:03
    • How to Create a Tag Cloud - 2:51
    • How to bulk optimize your images in WordPress - 7:29
    • Black Hat White Hat Gray Hat SEO - 5:59
    • What are backlinks - 4:00
    • Why Content is King in SEO - 14:06
    • How to Insert Rich Snippets - 4:06
    • Get an In-depth SEO Audit for FREE - 9:29
    • BONUS - How to get business listings done in minutes - 6:50
    • BONUS - Saving Hundreds on SEO services - 10:10
    • BONUS - What are keywords - 1:18
    • BONUS - Short Tail vs Long Tail KWs - 8:47
    • BONUS - The Consumer Buying Process - 9:10
    • BONUS - Quick KW research demo - 10:00
    • BONUS - What is the Organic KW Competition - 10:18
    • Conclusion - 0:19

Access
Lifetime
Content
2.5 hours
Lessons
25

Content Marketing: The Strategy to Market in Minutes

Master Content Production, SEO, & Discover Free eCommerce Tools

By Zach Miller

Tired of churning out articles, blog posts, images, infographics, and videos, and getting zero traffic? You need to get better at content marketing, the art of making work that matters. From posting photos and gaining followers on Instagram to driving readers to blog pages, content marketing engages people by showing them something that matters to them. In this course, you'll learn how to create valuable content that will build an audience, grow your leads, and actually get shared.

  • Access 25 lectures & 2.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Discover specific strategies for growing an audience, building a body of work, & positioning yourself as a thought leader
  • Create fans & followers in an authentic way

Instructor

Zach Miller has helped double the sales of multiple 6 and 7-figure businesses through sales funnels. Zach Miller also teaches on various topics that he's used in his 10+ years in online marketing: email marketing, SEO, WordPress, video marketing, and all things entrepreneurship and business ownership.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • The Course
    • Introduction - 1:02
    • The Big Outline - 9:33
    • To Dos of Creating Content - 11:28
    • Are You Ready to Record - 0:23
    • Tools I Personally Use for Recording - 12:54
    • Recording Tools
    • OBS Setup - 9:55
    • Creating a Professional Background for $50 - 4:12
    • Professional Recording Background Hack
    • Convert Your MP4 to MP3 - 0:52
    • Outsourcing to Fiverr - 19:19
    • Why Email Everyday - 3:10
    • Soap Opera Sequence - 12:55
    • Seinfeld Email Sequence - 10:51
    • Ready to Optimize Your Articles - 0:57
    • Optimize an Article - 19:59
    • Optimize Readability - 7:49
    • Optimization Guide
    • Yoast Real-Time Analysis for Any Site - 2:15
    • Real-Time Ranking Case Study - 7:44
    • HootSuite for Social Syndication - 0:18
    • Welcome to HootSuite - 3:30
    • Connecting Social Media Accounts - 4:16
    • Publishing & Scheduling in HootSuite - 6:37
    • Managing Your HootSuite Dashboard - 1:47

Access
Lifetime
Content
18.5 hours
Lessons
70

Ultimate Guide to Google AdWords

Take a Step-By-Step Look at Netting More Customers on the World's Most Popular Advertising Platform

By Isaac Rudanksy

Your customers use Google to find new products every day. And, unless you've taken the time to optimize your Google AdWords campaign, you're likely losing a significant number of potential buyers to other competitors with more sophisticated strategies. Jump into this crash course and get the skills you need to win your customers back with an optimized campaign that sends high-quality traffic to your website, around-the-clock, seven days a week.

  • Access 70 lectures & 18.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn how to set up your AdWords account from scratch
  • Understand what keywords are & which ones you can use to your advantage
  • Take a step-by-step approach to optimizing your Google AdWords campaign
  • Discover how to track sales, revenue & form submissions using Google AdWords
  • Learn how to structure your account, campaigns, ad groups & keyword lists for optimal results

Instructor

Isaac Rudansky founded AdVenture Media, a digital advertising agency based in Long Island, NY, in 2011. Since then, he and his team have consulted with over 450 companies around the world.

His courses on Google AdWords, retargeting, and landing page design have been purchased by over 85,000 students across 150+ countries around the world. They are each bestselling courses in their categories. He started his career as an artist but soon transitioned into the world of online marketing. He saw so many businesses being outmaneuvered by their competition, only because they didn't understand the nuances and strategies behind a successful online marketing campaign.

He has a Masters Degree in Industrial Psychology from Hofstra University, which has helped him shape his agency and grow its business portfolio. He decided to make AdVenture Media Group to help smaller companies compete with advertisers with internal marketing teams and huge advertising budgets. Since 2011, He's helped both small, local boutiques and publicly traded enterprises increase their online sales through smarter online advertising campaigns. His team has managed ad campaigns spending anywhere from $2,000/month to millions of dollars a year.

He's generated millions of dollars in revenue for his clients, spanning more than 75 unique industries. His beginners guide to Google AdWords has been watched by over 900,000 students and he's been teaching Google AdWords, Google Analytics and Web Design since 2012.

He is a regular contributor to industry leading blogs, including SearchEngineJournal.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Introduction To Google AdWords
    • Intro to the course - 14:46
    • What Is Google AdWords? - 9:26
    • Creating your first AdWords account - 11:34
    • Learning about navigational structure and campaign structure - 11:11
    • Selecting the right campaign type - 8:19
    • Understanding the Google Search Partner Network - 7:21
    • Understanding Device Targeting - 7:35
    • Diving into Tablet traffic trends - 9:10
    • Understanding Location Targeting part 1 - 11:05
    • Configuring your location targeting and using advanced search - 12:00
    • Understanding advanced targeting settings in location targeting - 17:07
    • Language setting and an introduction into the different bidding strategies - 6:23
    • Diving into Automated Bidding Strategies- Target CPA, Target ROAS and Target Search Page Location - 16:46
    • Target outranking share, maximize clicks, ECPC, - 17:37
    • Manual CPC bidding and configuring your bids inside the AdWords dashboaard - 7:07
    • Understanding accelerated vs advanced delivery methods - 13:25
    • Location, Call, Review, Callout and Structured Snippet ad Extensions - 14:03
    • Understanding Sitelink extensions and location extensions in detail - 14:03
    • Configuring Sitelink Extensions, Call Extensions and Callout Extensions in the AdWords dashboard - 12:24
    • Understanding ad scheduling and configuring soft scheduling - 7:33
    • Understanding ad rotation settings - 8:50
    • Dynamic search ads and tracking templates brief overview - 4:55
  • Writing Killer Ads in AdWords
    • The Anatomy Of Expanded Text Ads - 11:40
    • Final Creating Your Very First Ad - 14:43
  • All About Keywords - The Heartbeat Of Your Account
    • Part 1 - Intro To Keywords - 15:30
    • Part 2 - Intro To Keywords - 15:46
    • Introduction To Match Types - 18:34
    • Understanding Broad Match Modified Keyword Match Type - 13:55
    • Understanding Broad Match Keyword Match Type - 14:57
    • Phrase and Exact Match - 17:06
    • Getting Started With Keyword Research Part 1 - 10:50
    • Getting Started With Keyword Research Part 2 - 9:08
    • Getting Started With Keyword Research Part 3 - 6:54
    • Getting Started With Keyword Research Part 4 - 11:03
    • Getting Started With Keyword Research Part 5 - 13:31
    • Getting Started With Keyword Research Part 6 - 11:43
    • Part 1- Keyword Planning Like A Pro - 22:00
    • Part 2- Keyword Planning Like A Pro - 24:30
    • Advanced Keyword Organization Techniques - 21:33
  • Account Structure - How To Structure Your Ad Groups and Campaigns
    • Structuring Your Ad Groups Part 1 - 7:27
    • Structuring Your Ad Groups Part 2 - 10:48
    • Structuring Your Ad Groups Part 3 - 13:11
    • Structuring Your Ad Groups Part 4 - 8:09
  • Setting Up Your Billing In AdWords
    • How Google AdWords Billing Works - 9:04
  • The Dynamics and Structure of the AdWords Auction
    • Introduction To The AdWords Auction - 20:08
    • Understanding Google AdWords Quality Score - 22:32
    • Calculating Ad Rank and CPC (cost per click) - 21:18
    • Diagnosing Quality Score - 26:36
  • Expanding and Refining Your Campaigns
    • Understanding The AdWords Dashboard - 31:12
    • Creating A New Campaign - 31:07
    • Editing Campaign Settings - 6:18
    • Setting Up Custom Schedules And Bid Adjustments - 24:03
  • Negative Keywords - Your Greatest Ally
    • Understanding Negative Keywords - 21:10
    • Adding and Removing Negative Keywords - 20:25
  • Ad Extensions - How to Improve Your Ads to Increase Click Through Rate
    • Introduction To Ad Extensions - 20:16
    • Adding Valuable Ad Extensions - 27:50
  • Remarketing - Your Secret Weapon For Generating More Conversions
    • Introduction To Remarketing - 28:34
    • Setting Up Your First Remarketing Campaign - 36:40
  • Conversion Tracking - Keep Track Of Your Profit!
    • Introduction To Conversion Tracking - 28:45
    • Setting Up Form Conversion Tracking - 27:01
    • Tracking Phone Call Conversions - 18:32
  • Profitable Bidding Strategies
    • Profitable Bidding Strategies – ROI vs ROAS - 23:58
    • Profitable Max CPC Bid Formulas - 20:58
  • Using AdWords Scripts To Enhance Performance
    • Intro To AdWords Scripts - What Are Scripts - 4:58
    • Bid To Average Position AdWords Script - 11:36
    • Part 2 Bid To Average Position AdWords Script - 13:58
  • Conclusion ... Goodbye For Now!
    • 70. Conclusion - 3:22
  • Bonus Content
    • Bonus Content - AdWords Strategies For Companies On A Tight Budget - Part 1 - 18:01
    • Bonus Content - AdWords Strategies For Companies On A Tight Budget - Part 2 - 18:18
    • Bonus Content - AdWords Strategies For Companies On A Tight Budget - Part 3 - 22:51

