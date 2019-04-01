Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

The CompTIA Certification Prep Bundle

CompTIA Security+ SY0-501 Complete Video Course

Join the Fight Against Cybercrime & Prep to Ace This Foundational Certification Exam

By Pearson | in Online Courses

Cybercrime is getting more advanced by the day, and companies stand to lose a great deal if their networks are breached. As such, demand is high for IT professionals with cybersecurity know-how. Focusing on the latest in risk management, risk mitigation, intrusion detection, and more, the CompTIA Security+ certification is the perfect starting point for any aspiring cybersecurity professional. This course will prepare you to ace the requisite CompTIA Security+ SY0-501 exam so you can validate your skills and impress potential employers with this powerful certification.

  • Access 42 lectures & 19 hours of content 24/7
  • Prep for the CompTIA Security+ (SY0-501) exam w/ topic-focused instructional videos
  • Develop a deeper understanding of security foundations & principles
  • Learn from screencast teaching, whiteboard explanations, live demos/labs & more
  • Explore various threats, attacks, vulnerabilities & more

Instructor

Sari Greene is an information security practitioner, author, and entrepreneur. In 2003, Sari founded one of the first dedicated cybersecurity consultancies. She is a recognized leader in the field of cybersecurity and has amassed thousands of hours in the field working with a spectrum of technical, operational, compliance and management personnel as well as board of directors, regulators, service providers, and law enforcement agencies.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner
  • Updates included

Requirements

  • Internet required
  • Updated web browser
CompTIA Network+ N10-007 Complete Video Course

Prep to Validate Your Networking Know-How & Keep Companies Connected

By Pearson | in Online Courses

The world is becoming more connected, and companies need qualified IT pros who can keep their networks online. The CompTIA Network+ certification proves you have the know-how to configure, manage, troubleshoot, and maintain networks, making it a powerful bargaining chip when you're on the job hunt. Through a combination of real-world demonstrations, animations, live instruction, and configurations, this course will help you master essential networking topics and prepare to ace the Network+ exam.

  • Access 17 lectures & 17 hours of content 24/7
  • Prep to ace the CompTIA Network+ exam
  • Master fundamental networking concepts, like protocol reference models, network devices & network services
  • Familiarize yourself w/ virtualized devices, storage area network technologies (SAN) & cloud technologies
  • Explore network security attacks, vulnerabilities, policies, defenses & countermeasures

Instructor

With Cisco experience dating back to 1989, Kevin Wallace has been a network design specialist for the Walt Disney World Resort, an instructor of Cisco courses for Skillsoft, and a network manager for Eastern Kentucky University. Kevin currently produces video courses and writes books for Cisco Press/Pearson IT Certification (http://kwtrain.com/books), and he lives in central Kentucky with his wife (Vivian) and two daughters (Stacie and Sabrina).

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner
  • Updates included

Requirements

  • Internet required
  • Updated web browser
  • Although this complete video training product does not assume any prior knowledge of network administration or configuration, you should understand the fundamental purposes of a network and be comfortable working with a computer
CompTIA A+ 220-902 Complete Video Course

Kickstart Your IT Career by Prepping to Ace This Essential Certification Exam

By Pearson | in Online Courses

If you're keen on starting an IT career, you'd best have CompTIA's A+ certification under your belt. A major qualifying credential for many IT roles, the A+ certification shows employers you've got a solid understanding of everything from networking and operating systems to mobile devices and security. Utilizing hands-on demonstrations, audio instruction, animations, and more, this course will prepare you to ace the CompTIA A+ 220-902 exam, one of two requisite exams for the A+ certification.

  • Access 28 lectures & 19 hours of content 24/7
  • Prepare to ace the CompTIA A+ 220-902 exam
  • Receive a 10% discount voucher for the exam ($20 value)
  • Familiarize yourself w/ Windows operating systems, security, software troubleshooting & more

Instructor

David L. Prowse is an author, a computer specialist, and a technical trainer. He loves computer technology, and enjoys sharing with others what he has learned.

Over the past decade, he has authored more than a dozen titles for Pearson including books such as the CompTIA A+ Exam Cram and Security+ Cert Guide, and videos such as the A+ Complete Video Course.

He has more than 20 years of technology experience spanning a variety of roles, and tries to share as much of this experience with his readers (and watchers) as possible. In addition, he has taught many computer courses including CompTIA A+, Network+, and Security+ to more than 2,000 students, both in the classroom and via the Internet.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner
  • Updates included

Requirements

  • Internet required
  • Updated web browser
  • Users should have a basic working knowledge of computers
CompTIA A+ 220-901 Complete Video Course

Prep to Certify Your IT Skills as You Explore Hardware, Networking & More

By Pearson | in Online Courses

Validating your understanding of everything from networking and operating systems to mobile devices and security, CompTIA's A+ certification can be a powerful asset when you're starting your IT career. This course leverages hands-on demonstrations, audio instruction, animations, and more, to help you prepare for the CompTIA A+ 220-901 exam, one of two requisite exams for the A+ certification.

  • Access 34 lectures & 21 hours of content 24/7
  • Prepare to ace the CompTIA A+ 220-901 exam
  • Receive a 10% discount voucher for the exam ($20 value)
  • Familiarize yourself w/ hardware, networking, mobile devices & troubleshooting

Instructor

David L. Prowse is an author, a computer specialist, and a technical trainer. He loves computer technology, and enjoys sharing with others what he has learned.

Over the past decade, he has authored more than a dozen titles for Pearson including books such as the CompTIA A+ Exam Cram and Security+ Cert Guide, and videos such as the A+ Complete Video Course.

He has more than 20 years of technology experience spanning a variety of roles, and tries to share as much of this experience with his readers (and watchers) as possible. In addition, he has taught many computer courses including CompTIA A+, Network+, and Security+ to more than 2,000 students, both in the classroom and via the Internet.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner
  • Updates included

Requirements

  • Internet required
  • Updated web browser
  • Users should have a basic working knowledge of computers
CompTIA A+ Troubleshooting Techniques LiveLessons

Supplement Your A+ Exam Prep with Quick, Hands-on, Troubleshooting Solutions

By Pearson | in Online Courses

Comprised of 18 video lessons that provide quick, hands-on, solutions to help you prepare for the CompTIA A+ certification exams, this course is the perfect resource for supplementing your A+ training. Jump in, and you'll walk through the most common troubleshooting tasks, like troubleshooting BIOS-related problems, basic printer configuration problems, and more.

  • Access 18 lectures & 10 hours of training 24/7
  • Prepare to ace the CompTIA A+ exams
  • Walk through a variety of common troubleshooting problems
  • Learn from concise & practical real-world advice
  • Get a step-by-step guide for answering the CompTIA performance-based questions

Instructor

David L. Prowse is an author, a computer specialist, and a technical trainer. He loves computer technology, and enjoys sharing with others what he has learned.

Over the past decade, he has authored more than a dozen titles for Pearson including books such as the CompTIA A+ Exam Cram and Security+ Cert Guide, and videos such as the A+ Complete Video Course.

He has more than 20 years of technology experience spanning a variety of roles, and tries to share as much of this experience with his readers (and watchers) as possible. In addition, he has taught many computer courses including CompTIA A+, Network+, and Security+ to more than 2,000 students, both in the classroom and via the Internet.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner/intermediate
  • Updates included

Requirements

  • Internet required
  • Updated web browser
  • The product focuses primarily on hands-on configuration. Users should have a basic working knowledge of computers

