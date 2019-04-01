If you're keen on starting an IT career, you'd best have CompTIA's A+ certification under your belt. A major qualifying credential for many IT roles, the A+ certification shows employers you've got a solid understanding of everything from networking and operating systems to mobile devices and security. Utilizing hands-on demonstrations, audio instruction, animations, and more, this course will prepare you to ace the CompTIA A+ 220-902 exam, one of two requisite exams for the A+ certification.

Instructor

David L. Prowse is an author, a computer specialist, and a technical trainer. He loves computer technology, and enjoys sharing with others what he has learned.Over the past decade, he has authored more than a dozen titles for Pearson including books such as the CompTIA A+ Exam Cram and Security+ Cert Guide, and videos such as the A+ Complete Video Course.He has more than 20 years of technology experience spanning a variety of roles, and tries to share as much of this experience with his readers (and watchers) as possible. In addition, he has taught many computer courses including CompTIA A+, Network+, and Security+ to more than 2,000 students, both in the classroom and via the Internet.