Play & Convert Your Vinyl Library to Digital with Complete Ease

Built-in stereo speakers let you kick back & listen to your records

Conversion software lets you digitize your record or cassette library w/ ease

Software automatically separates tracks into individual files

Connects directly to your home stereo system using standard RCA outputs

Headphone output allows for private listening & converting

Listen, connect, and convert! This simple all-in-one turntable makes it easy to enjoy your records and convert them to digital music files for storage on your computer. Just connect the turntable to your computer with the USB cable and let the exclusive software guide you through the steps. Plus, you can use the built-in 1/8" auxiliary input to convert from other audio sources like cassettes.