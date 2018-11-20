Block Distractions & Hear Every Note with Active Noise Cancelling Tech

Description

Enjoy your music free from outside noise & distractions

Listen w/ clearer highs, deeper lows & powerful bass

Take anywhere thanks to their impact-resistant build

Listen for up to 30 hours on a single charge

Listen comfortably throughout the day w/ soft over-ear cushions

Talk calls w/ built-in controls & respond clearly, even when it's windy

Block out distractions and experience your music in an entirely new way when you sport these noise-cancelling headphones. Engineered with active noise cancelling technology and 40mm large-aperture drivers, the Cowin E7 Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones put out crisp wireless audio and powerful bass that's free from the noise and distractions going on around you. These headhones come with ergonomic, soft over-ear cushions that make for more comfortable listening and a whopping 30 hours of battery life to get you through the day.