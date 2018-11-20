Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Gear + Gadgets > Sound > Headphones

Cowin E7 Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

Block Distractions & Hear Every Note with Active Noise Cancelling Tech

by Cowin
Description

Block out distractions and experience your music in an entirely new way when you sport these noise-cancelling headphones. Engineered with active noise cancelling technology and 40mm large-aperture drivers, the Cowin E7 Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones put out crisp wireless audio and powerful bass that's free from the noise and distractions going on around you. These headhones come with ergonomic, soft over-ear cushions that make for more comfortable listening and a whopping 30 hours of battery life to get you through the day.

  • Enjoy your music free from outside noise & distractions
  • Listen w/ clearer highs, deeper lows & powerful bass
  • Take anywhere thanks to their impact-resistant build
  • Listen for up to 30 hours on a single charge
  • Listen comfortably throughout the day w/ soft over-ear cushions
  • Talk calls w/ built-in controls & respond clearly, even when it's windy

Specs

  • Dimensions: 6.5"H x 3.6"L x 7.1"W
  • Professional Active Noise Cancelling Technology
  • Proprietary 40mm large-aperture drivers
  • High-quality built-in microphone and NFC technology
  • 90° swiveling ear cups
  • Battery life: 30 hours per charge (in Bluetooth mode)

Compatibility

  • Bluetooth connectivity

Includes

  • Manufacturer's 18-month warranty
  • Cowin E7 Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
  • Micro USB cable
  • Aux cable

Shipping

Terms

