The Sharpest Credit Card You've Ever Had

No, bigger is not better when it comes to knives. Case in point: this credit card folding knife, designed to be supremely easy to carry and a breeze to use when needed. This miniature blade folds into a convenient, credit card sized package and is machined out of durable stainless steel that will resist rust, scratches, and blade passivation.
- Folds into the size of a credit card for easy carry in your wallet or pocket
- Opens quickly into a perfectly sized blade for cutting rope or anything else you may need it for
- Comes w/ two knives so you can carry one w/ you & store another elsewhere