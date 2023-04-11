Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Credit Card Survival Knife: 2-Pack

The Sharpest Credit Card You've Ever Had

by Neva Tech
No, bigger is not better when it comes to knives. Case in point: this credit card folding knife, designed to be supremely easy to carry and a breeze to use when needed. This miniature blade folds into a convenient, credit card sized package and is machined out of durable stainless steel that will resist rust, scratches, and blade passivation.

  • Folds into the size of a credit card for easy carry in your wallet or pocket
  • Opens quickly into a perfectly sized blade for cutting rope or anything else you may need it for
  • Comes w/ two knives so you can carry one w/ you & store another elsewhere

  • Weight: 15g
  • Blade length: 2.56"
  • Dimensions: 3.4" x 2.2" x 0.1"
  • Blade material: stainless steel
  • Shank material: polypropylene

  • 2 credit card survival knives
  • 2 simple opp bags

