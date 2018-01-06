Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Gear + Gadgets > Sound > Headphones

Cresuer Touchwave Bluetooth Earbuds

The Ultimate Wireless Listening Experience Without the Added Complexity

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$39.99 $42.99 $99.99 Price Drop!
by Cresuer
(46)
ADD TO CART
Add to Cart ($39.99)
Ending In:
wishlist
In a world of frills and vestigial parts, the Cresuer Touchwave Wireless Earbuds stand out from the pack with their intuitive, practical simplicity. They incorporate everything you need from wireless earbuds, like Bluetooth 4.1 and CVC Noise Cancellation, and nothing you don't, like complex buttons and extra weight. Highlighted by the next generation of sound technology, carbon nanotube diaphragms, Touchwave earbuds deliver impressive sound performance in an uncluttered, lightweight, minimalistic design that remains tough in the face of workouts, outdoor adventures, and Monday morning commutes.

  • Control songs or answer calls w/ a simple tap without any extra pressure on your ear
  • Make clear calls thanks to CVC Noise Cancellation technology & total noise isolation from silicone eartips
  • Keep your earbuds in place during hard workouts w/ three different sizes to choose from & sweat resistance
  • Listen to music for 3 hours on a single charge, or up to 12 hours when using the charging box
  • Charge the buds up to 4 full times while on the go w/ the wireless charging case

Details & Requirements

  • Microphone sensitivity: -42±2db
  • Sound unit: 8mm moving speakes
  • Battery life (earbud): 50mAh
  • Battery life (cabin): 450mAh
  • Working range: 10 m
  • Impedance: 32Ω
  • Speaker sensitivity: 105dB
  • Speaker bandwidth: 20-20KHz
  • Play time: 4 hours (up to 12 with charger)
  • Standby time: 12 hours

Compatibility

  • Bluetooth 4.1 support for iPhone, Android, Windows Phone, PC, Mac, or any other Bluetooth-supported device

Includes

  • Left and right earbuds
  • Charging box
  • 3 sizes of earpieces
  • USB charge cable
  • Pocket
  • Quickbook
  • Warranty card

Terms

  • All sales final
  • Ships to US
  • Expected Delivery: Feb 27 - Mar 2