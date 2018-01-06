The Ultimate Wireless Listening Experience Without the Added Complexity

Control songs or answer calls w/ a simple tap without any extra pressure on your ear

Make clear calls thanks to CVC Noise Cancellation technology & total noise isolation from silicone eartips

Keep your earbuds in place during hard workouts w/ three different sizes to choose from & sweat resistance

Listen to music for 3 hours on a single charge, or up to 12 hours when using the charging box

Charge the buds up to 4 full times while on the go w/ the wireless charging case

In a world of frills and vestigial parts, the Cresuer Touchwave Wireless Earbuds stand out from the pack with their intuitive, practical simplicity. They incorporate everything you need from wireless earbuds, like Bluetooth 4.1 and CVC Noise Cancellation, and nothing you don't, like complex buttons and extra weight. Highlighted by the next generation of sound technology, carbon nanotube diaphragms, Touchwave earbuds deliver impressive sound performance in an uncluttered, lightweight, minimalistic design that remains tough in the face of workouts, outdoor adventures, and Monday morning commutes.