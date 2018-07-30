Track & Trade Bittrex, Binance, and Liqui Using This Crypto Exchange Aggregator

Description

Stay connected to multiple exchanges from one place w/ mutli-exchange support

Monitor the performance of various cryptocurrencies on different exchanges

Manage your investments & open positions on different exchanges w/ a single click

Exit & re-enter the markets w/ a single click using the Panic Room feature

Carry out your day trading w/ stop losses, trailing stop orders, one cancel other orders & more

No need to endlessly switch between market tabs when you're trading with CryptoZilla. Made by traders, for traders, CryptoZilla lets you manage your open cryptocurrency trades on Bittrex, Binance, and Liqui using a single secure interface. You can monitor the performance of different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether on multiple markets, exit and re-enter the markets with a single click, and trade smarter with stop losses, trailing stop orders, and other handy features. Plus, since CryptoZilla is based on your desktop, you don't have deal with the security, downtime, and lagging issues common with Web apps.