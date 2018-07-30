Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

CryptoZilla Pro: Lifetime Subscription

Track & Trade Bittrex, Binance, and Liqui Using This Crypto Exchange Aggregator

by CryptoZilla
No need to endlessly switch between market tabs when you're trading with CryptoZilla. Made by traders, for traders, CryptoZilla lets you manage your open cryptocurrency trades on Bittrex, Binance, and Liqui using a single secure interface. You can monitor the performance of different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether on multiple markets, exit and re-enter the markets with a single click, and trade smarter with stop losses, trailing stop orders, and other handy features. Plus, since CryptoZilla is based on your desktop, you don't have deal with the security, downtime, and lagging issues common with Web apps.

  • Stay connected to multiple exchanges from one place w/ mutli-exchange support
  • Monitor the performance of various cryptocurrencies on different exchanges
  • Manage your investments & open positions on different exchanges w/ a single click
  • Exit & re-enter the markets w/ a single click using the Panic Room feature
  • Carry out your day trading w/ stop losses, trailing stop orders, one cancel other orders & more

  • Length of access: lifetime
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Number of users: 1
  • Access option: Desktop (Windows only)
  • 3 Exchanges (Bittrex, Binance, Liqui)
  • Market Watch
  • Portfolio Manager
  • Trading Desk: limit buy & sell orders
  • Trading Desk: stop loss orders
  • Trading Desk: take profit orders
  • Trading Desk: buy the dip orders
  • Trading Desk: trailing stop sell orders
  • Trading Desk: trailing stop buy orders
  • Trading Desk: profit trailer orders
  • Trading Desk: one cancel other orders
  • Panic Room (In Beta)
  • Unlimited orders
  • Single user/ single instance License
  • Limited future update

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.