CuriosityStream: 2-Yr Subscription

Journey Through Our World & Beyond with Unlimited Access to 2,000+ Documentary Features and Series

by Curiosity Stream
Description

CuriosityStream is the award-winning streaming and on-demand destination where you can journey through our world and beyond. Its immersive experiences feature experts like Stephen Hawking and David Attenborough, stunning visuals, and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. With over 2,000 documentary features and series, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets.

Launched by Discovery Communications founder and media visionary John Hendricks!

  • Stream an unlimited amount of content every month
  • Enjoy your content any time & anywhere via web browser, mobile app, TV or tablet
  • Explore more than 2,000 documentaries & shows, including award-winning originals
  • Discover new favorites w/ personalized recommendations
  • Browse collections & lists curated by CuriosityStream's expert team

System Requirements

  • Web browser
  • iOS 9.0 or later
  • Android 4.0.3 or later
  • Also available on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV 4, Xbox One, and more devices

Important Details

  • Length of access: 2 years
  • Available to new users only
  • Updates included
  • Access options: desktop and mobile
  • Access documentaries and shows

