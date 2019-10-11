Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

CuriosityStream: 3-Yr Subscription

Journey Through the World & Beyond with Unlimited Access to 2,000+ Documentary Features & Series

CuriosityStream is the award-winning streaming and on-demand destination where you can journey through our world and beyond. Its immersive experiences feature experts like Stephen Hawking and David Attenborough, stunning visuals, and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With over 2,000 documentary features and series, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile, and tablets.

Launched by Discovery Channel founder and media visionary John Hendricks!



  • Stream an unlimited amount of content every month
  • Enjoy your content any time & anywhere via web browser, mobile app, TV, or tablet
  • Explore more than 2,000 documentaries & shows, including award-winning originals
  • Discover new favorites w/ personalized recommendations
  • Browse collections & lists curated by CuriosityStream's expert team

  • Web browser
  • iOS 9.0 or later
  • Android 4.0.3 or later
  • Also available on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV 4, Xbox One, and more devices

  • Length of access: 3 years
  • This plan is only available to new users
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Access documentaries & shows
  • Updates included

