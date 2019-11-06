Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Lifestyle > Kitchen > Cookware

Curtis Stone Sous Vide Cooker & Beverage Chiller

This 2-in-1 Cooking & Chilling Device Enhances Food Texture & Flavor and Keeps Your Drinks Cool

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$79.99 $99.99 20% off
by Curtis Stone
free shipping
Add to Cart
Delivers by 12/24!
Add to Cart ($79.99)
Add 1 Year Warranty - $19.99
Add 2 Year Warranty - $24.99
Learn More
Ending In:
wishlist
Ships from vendor within 2 days

Description

Cook meals, sauces, and desserts to perfection when you cook sous vide style. Simply seal your food in a food-safe plastic bag, place it in a pot filled with water and clamp the sous vide stick to the side to cook contents at a precise temperature, preventing them from drying out or overcooking. With an additional beverage chiller function, you can create an ice bath then add the sous vide stick to keep drinks cool. It features a large touchscreen LED display with backlit buttons, making it simple and easy-to-use.

  • Cook beef, chicken, pork, lamb & seafood to the exact temperature required
  • Slow cook meat using the sous vide stick
  • Create an ice bath then add the sous vide stick to keep drinks cool
  • Easily attach the device to stockpots or plastic containers

Care: Allow the Sous Vide Cooker to completely cool before cleaning or handling; wipe the appliance with a damp soft cloth and dry thoroughly; descaling after every fifth use is recommended, especially if your home has hard water

Specs

  • Color: black
  • Materials: stainless steel, silicone, plastic, PCB
  • Product dimensions: 2.7"H x 14.7"L x 3.3"W
  • Weight: 2.65 lbs
  • Power source: plugs into standard household outlet
  • Precise sous vide cooking
  • Versatile
  • Beverage chiller function
  • Adjustable clamp ring
  • Large touchscreen LED display w/ backlit buttons
  • Simple & user-friendly interface
  • Compact design
  • Manufacturer's 1-year warranty

Includes

  • Curtis Stone Sous Vide Cooker & Beverage Chiller
  • Adjustable clamp ring
  • User manual

Shipping

  • free shipping
  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Nov 17 - Nov 24

Terms

  • Returns accepted within 15 days of shipment for orders within the Contiguous US.