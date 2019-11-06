This 2-in-1 Cooking & Chilling Device Enhances Food Texture & Flavor and Keeps Your Drinks Cool

Description

Cook beef, chicken, pork, lamb & seafood to the exact temperature required

Slow cook meat using the sous vide stick

Create an ice bath then add the sous vide stick to keep drinks cool

Easily attach the device to stockpots or plastic containers

Cook meals, sauces, and desserts to perfection when you cook sous vide style. Simply seal your food in a food-safe plastic bag, place it in a pot filled with water and clamp the sous vide stick to the side to cook contents at a precise temperature, preventing them from drying out or overcooking. With an additional beverage chiller function, you can create an ice bath then add the sous vide stick to keep drinks cool. It features a large touchscreen LED display with backlit buttons, making it simple and easy-to-use.