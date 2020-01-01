These Hand-Made Damascus Knives are Kitchen Must-Haves

Description

Kitchen knives must be first and foremost a formidable tool, possessing very specific attributes that endow them with the ability to process food properly. That's why Jay Knives brings you these Cuta Chef Knives. Every single knife in this set is completed, high end, superior, and refined. The blades are hand-forged, heat-treated, ground, polished, and at times etched and engraved – all by traditional means – 100% hand made. This set includes 5 chef knives of different blade lengths and blade materials, but with the same hardness of 58 HRC and Damascus finish.



Damascus blades will require more attention, since the higher carbon metals that help create the pattern present a higher risk of corrosion. We recommend cleaning the blade after it has come into contact with moisture and especially acidic materials like apples, steak, or fingers.