Access 34 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7

Learn what every employee of an organization can do to avoid attack

Understand ISO 27001:2013 guidelines

Discover how to securely handle data, media containing data, & IT devices

Explore how various technical & non-technical attack methods are performed The essential objective of this course is to create awareness regarding the various basic information security requirements and how these requirements can be interpreted to suit an organization's processes, products, people, and customers. In this course, you'll learn how employees, business owners, and other computer users tend to have their security compromised, and what you can do to help safeguard yourself and others from digital attacks.

Vinod Senthil is the Founder & CTO of infySEC. Vinod is passionate about application building, debugging, disassembling computers, compiling, and much more. Over time he has developed interests in networking and, eventually, networking security.



After 14 years of experience, Vinod has turned his efforts to teaching people how attackers hack systems so they may understand how to secure themselves and other from attack. His instruction is actionable and hands-on, with live demos and lab exercises that will allow you to implement what you have learned immediately.



In 2013, Vinod, along with his team at infySEC, set the world record for conducting the largest and longest ethical hacking marathon with over 9,000 participants assembled in one location.