Description

Prevention focused design stops threats at runtime before they cause harm to your device

AI predictive advantage protects against both known & never-before-seen threats

Runs w/ no pops, no scanning & no impact to device or network performance

Cylance AI operates on your device, independent of the cloud, both online & offline

Get a simple bird’s eye view into your online security & manage it from an intuitive interface

Cylance Smart Antivirus is a simple, smart security solution that utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to predict and prevent cyberattacks before you get infected—and without impacting your system's performance. It's non-intrusive with no annoying pop-ups, updates or signature files; and it's a breeze to install. Just set it, forget it, and protect your digital life.