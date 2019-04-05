Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Lifestyle

Hand-Forged Damascus Steel Chef Knife Set: 3 Pieces

Take Your Meal Prep to the Next Level with These Extremely Durable, Beautifully Hand-Forged Blades

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
Add to Cart
Delivers by 12/24!
Choose Options
Add 1 Year Warranty - $15.99
Add 2 Year Warranty - $19.99
Learn More
Ending In:
wishlist

Description

Sporting elegant, flowing patterns unique to Damascus steel, these hand-forged blades are more than just tools—they're works of art. The high-grade Damascus steel used for these blades is made of layers of a low carbon and high carbon mixture that's welded, forged and hammered several times to obtain up to 200 layers. The result? An impressively hard edge that looks stunning and is built to last. Combine this with the amazingly comfortable pakka wood scale handles, and you have a set of knives that will take your carving, slicing, and dicing to the next level.

  • Enhance the look of your kitchen w/ three beautifully crafted blades
  • Reliably cut, carve, slice & dice w/ ultra-hard edges
  • Wield comfortably thanks to the wood scale handles
  • Use for a variety of different purposes

Specs

  • Handle: pakka wood scale fixed with brass pins and steel bolster
  • Knife material: high grade Damascus steel
  • Hardness: 55 HRC
  • Note: Damascus steel is highly vulnerable to rust. After using and washing, be sure to dry it with a cloth and apply vegetable oil. Keep it stored this way.
  • Large Knife Dimensions
    • Overall length: 13"
    • Blade length: 7.5 Inches"
    • Handle length: 5.5 Inches"
  • Medium Knife Dimensions
    • Overall length: 11"
    • Blade length: 6"
    • Handle length: 5"
  • Small Knife Dimensions
    • Overall length: 9"
    • Blade length: 4"
    • Handle length: 5"

Includes

  • 3 Damascus steel knives of varying lengths

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Dec 2 - Dec 9

Terms

  • Returns accepted within 15 days of shipment for orders within the Contiguous US.