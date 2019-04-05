Take Your Meal Prep to the Next Level with These Extremely Durable, Beautifully Hand-Forged Blades

Description

Enhance the look of your kitchen w/ three beautifully crafted blades

Reliably cut, carve, slice & dice w/ ultra-hard edges

Wield comfortably thanks to the wood scale handles

Use for a variety of different purposes

Sporting elegant, flowing patterns unique to Damascus steel, these hand-forged blades are more than just tools—they're works of art. The high-grade Damascus steel used for these blades is made of layers of a low carbon and high carbon mixture that's welded, forged and hammered several times to obtain up to 200 layers. The result? An impressively hard edge that looks stunning and is built to last. Combine this with the amazingly comfortable pakka wood scale handles, and you have a set of knives that will take your carving, slicing, and dicing to the next level.