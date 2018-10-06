Manufactured with Damascus Steel in the Same Ancient, Painstaking Process Used to Create Samurai Swords

Description

12º cutting edge empowers you to create delicate slices w/ laser precision

Full tang, triple riveted & nitrogen cooled blades for enhanced hardness & flexibility

Combination of carbon rich steel creates a naturally beautiful pattern

Handles & box are made of a rich cherry oak and have a perfectly balanced weight

Damasukasu steelmakers are world-renowned for their blade manufacture, using the same methods to engineer Samurai swords as they do to make chef knives. This gorgeous 3-piece set was crafted by the layering of 67 unique layers of nickel-rich steels, guaranteeing as sharp a first cut as one made 100 years down the line. Each knife takes more than 120 hours to complete by hand, making these a truly special addition to your kitchen. Cooking is an art form, especially with these limited edition, handmade Japanese knives.