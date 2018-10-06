Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Damasukasu 3-Piece Handmade Japanese Chef Knife Set

Manufactured with Damascus Steel in the Same Ancient, Painstaking Process Used to Create Samurai Swords

by Damasukasu
Damasukasu steelmakers are world-renowned for their blade manufacture, using the same methods to engineer Samurai swords as they do to make chef knives. This gorgeous 3-piece set was crafted by the layering of 67 unique layers of nickel-rich steels, guaranteeing as sharp a first cut as one made 100 years down the line. Each knife takes more than 120 hours to complete by hand, making these a truly special addition to your kitchen. Cooking is an art form, especially with these limited edition, handmade Japanese knives.

  • 12º cutting edge empowers you to create delicate slices w/ laser precision
  • Full tang, triple riveted & nitrogen cooled blades for enhanced hardness & flexibility
  • Combination of carbon rich steel creates a naturally beautiful pattern
  • Handles & box are made of a rich cherry oak and have a perfectly balanced weight

Note: Due to the handmade nature of this product, all handles will be different, and colors will be darker or lighter. This is a completely normal aspect of the handles.

  • Blade lengths: 8", 5.5", 3.5"
  • Handmade with 67 layers of nickel-rich steel
  • Cutting edge: 12º
  • Full, triple-riveted, and nitrogen-cooled tang for hardness and flexibility
  • Stain- and rust-resistant
  • Cherry oak wood handles and box

  • 3 Damasukasu Knives
  • Cherry oak wood box

