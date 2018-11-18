These Ultra-Precise, Limited-Batch Knives Are Produced Using the Methods of Traditional Samurai Swords

Description

12° degree cutting edge for laser precision

Full tang, triple-riveted & nitrogen cooled for enhanced hardness & flexibility

Carbon-rich steel creates a naturally beautiful pattern alternating from matte gray to silver throughout the surface of the blade

Graded to an incredibly high 62+ Rockwell hardness

Guaranteed to be stain & rust resistant

Ultra thin, strong, high-performance art

Precision-balanced & weighted

High corrosion resistance

Limited availability: there are only a small number produced

When it comes to upgrading your cutlery, Damasukasu steelmakers are the best in the game delivering unmatched precision. Using the same process developed to make traditional Samurai swords, Damasukasu makers guarantee your knives remain as sharp as the first cut. They even back up their word with a 100-year guarantee, and with only a limited number produced, you'll want to take advantage. Each individual knife takes over 120 hours to complete by hand, and is worth every second.