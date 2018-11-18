Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Damasukasu Japanese 3-Piece Master Chef Hanshu Knife Set

These Ultra-Precise, Limited-Batch Knives Are Produced Using the Methods of Traditional Samurai Swords

by Damasukasu
Description

When it comes to upgrading your cutlery, Damasukasu steelmakers are the best in the game delivering unmatched precision. Using the same process developed to make traditional Samurai swords, Damasukasu makers guarantee your knives remain as sharp as the first cut. They even back up their word with a 100-year guarantee, and with only a limited number produced, you'll want to take advantage. Each individual knife takes over 120 hours to complete by hand, and is worth every second.

  • 12° degree cutting edge for laser precision
  • Full tang, triple-riveted & nitrogen cooled for enhanced hardness & flexibility
  • Carbon-rich steel creates a naturally beautiful pattern alternating from matte gray to silver throughout the surface of the blade
  • Graded to an incredibly high 62+ Rockwell hardness
  • Guaranteed to be stain & rust resistant
  • Ultra thin, strong, high-performance art
  • Precision-balanced & weighted
  • High corrosion resistance
  • Limited availability: there are only a small number produced

Specs

  • Packaged Weight: 18 oz
  • Packaged Dimensions: 3.0"H x 7.1"L x 13"W

Includes

  • 3-Piece Set Includes: 7-inch Nakiri vegetable knife, 8.5-inch slicing knife, 5-inch utility knife

Shipping

  • Ships to US
  • Expected Delivery: Dec 19 - Dec 22

Terms

  • All sales final.