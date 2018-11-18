These Ultra-Precise, Limited-Batch Knives Are Produced Using the Methods of Traditional Samurai Swords

DescriptionWhen it comes to upgrading your cutlery, Damasukasu steelmakers are the best in the game delivering unmatched precision. Using the same process developed to make traditional Samurai swords, Damasukasu makers guarantee your knives remain as sharp as the first cut. They even back up their word with a 100-year guarantee, and with only a limited number produced, you'll want to take advantage. Each individual knife takes over 120 hours to complete by hand, and is worth every second.
