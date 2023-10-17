Your Choice of Loop Recording or G-Sensor: Maximize Safety with an Extra Set of Eyes on the Road

The premium dashcam will maximize your peace of mind on the road, saving you endless trouble in the event of a crash. Simply turn it on when you're driving, and it'll record footage of the road on a continuous loop. If you ever find yourself in an accident, you'll have video evidence to avoid protracted disputes with your insurance provider, in court, and much more.
- Captures HD footage
- Operates as both a recorder & digital camera
- Ensures any accident is recorded
- Records over older recordings so you always have the latest footage
- Continues recording when your car suddenly jerks or shakes, even if the device is turned off
- Offers up to 2 hours of recording time w/ 8GB microSD card
- Includes capacity for microSD card w/ up to 32GB (not included)