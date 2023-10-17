Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Gear + Gadgets > Auto > Car Camera

Hi-Res Car DashCam

Your Choice of Loop Recording or G-Sensor: Maximize Safety with an Extra Set of Eyes on the Road

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$24.99 $119.95 79% off
by Vista Shops
(22)
ADD TO CART
Add to Cart ($24.99)
Ending In:
wishlist
The premium dashcam will maximize your peace of mind on the road, saving you endless trouble in the event of a crash. Simply turn it on when you're driving, and it'll record footage of the road on a continuous loop. If you ever find yourself in an accident, you'll have video evidence to avoid protracted disputes with your insurance provider, in court, and much more.

  • Captures HD footage
  • Operates as both a recorder & digital camera
  • Ensures any accident is recorded
  • Records over older recordings so you always have the latest footage
  • Continues recording when your car suddenly jerks or shakes, even if the device is turned off
  • Offers up to 2 hours of recording time w/ 8GB microSD card
  • Includes capacity for microSD card w/ up to 32GB (not included)

Details & Requirements

  • Dimensions: 3.5"L x 2.1"W x 0.9"H
  • Resolutions:
    • 1920x1080p (max)
    • 1440x1080p
    • 1280x720p
    • 848x480p
  • Photo format: JPEG
  • Built-in G-sensor
  • Built-in memory: 64MB
  • MicroSD card: 8GB
  • Built-in lithium battery

Includes:

  • Hi-Res Car DashCam

Compatibility

  • Operating system:
    • Mac OS X 10.3.6 or later
    • Windows 2000 or later

Terms

  • All sales final
  • Ships Internationally
  • Expected Delivery: Nov 4 - Nov 7
  • Expected International Delivery: Nov 4 - Nov 7