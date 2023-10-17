Your Choice of Loop Recording or G-Sensor: Maximize Safety with an Extra Set of Eyes on the Road

Captures HD footage

Operates as both a recorder & digital camera

Ensures any accident is recorded

Records over older recordings so you always have the latest footage

Continues recording when your car suddenly jerks or shakes, even if the device is turned off

Offers up to 2 hours of recording time w/ 8GB microSD card

Includes capacity for microSD card w/ up to 32GB (not included)

The premium dashcam will maximize your peace of mind on the road, saving you endless trouble in the event of a crash. Simply turn it on when you're driving, and it'll record footage of the road on a continuous loop. If you ever find yourself in an accident, you'll have video evidence to avoid protracted disputes with your insurance provider, in court, and much more.