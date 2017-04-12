Secure Storage & Transfers of More Data Than Any Other Service

Send files easily to friends via email or link

Store up to 3TB of data under ultra secure 256-bit AES encryption

Replicate your backup as you perform it, giving you extra peace of mind

Perform backup to all of your devices

Get more storage space than Dropbox, OneDrive, & Google Drive combined

Keep your backup automatically up to date thanks to automatic file change detection

Everyday computer users are juggling huge amounts of data, so it makes sense that you're taking care of that data responsibly. With Degoo you get 3TB of supremely secured cloud storage from which to manage and share files with awesome simplicity. With high speed transfers from a database that offers more storage than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined, you'll love how easy it is to keep tabs on all of your valuable data.