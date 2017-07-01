Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Diem Duffel Bag

This Carry-On Friendly Duffel Is Perfect for Business and Camping Trips Alike

$79.99 $119.99 33% off
by StatGear
No world traveler should take his or her next adventure without the Diem Duffel Bag. This heavy duty bag is constructed with water-resistant outer materials and a waterproof, machine washable laundry insert to store the dirty clothes you accumulate on your travels. Better yet, it meets carry-on specifications so you can pack this thing to the brim and still avoid costly bag checking fees.

  • Pack a whole wardrobe thanks to 21" x 8.5" x 12.25" dimensions
  • Store shoes, the included toiletry bag, or anything else in the two large side pockets
  • Carry boldly on any outdoor adventure thanks to the tough, water-resistant nylon build
Note: ANGLZ Media Case not included.

Details & Requirements

  • Size: 21" x 8.5" x 12.25"
  • Materials: Nylon, PE foam, polyester, iron

Includes

  • Diem Duffel Bag (black)
  • Diem toiletry bag (black)

Terms

  • All sales final
  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Apr 11 - Apr 14