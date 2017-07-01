This Carry-On Friendly Duffel Is Perfect for Business and Camping Trips Alike

No world traveler should take his or her next adventure without the Diem Duffel Bag. This heavy duty bag is constructed with water-resistant outer materials and a waterproof, machine washable laundry insert to store the dirty clothes you accumulate on your travels. Better yet, it meets carry-on specifications so you can pack this thing to the brim and still avoid costly bag checking fees.
Note: ANGLZ Media Case not included.
- Pack a whole wardrobe thanks to 21" x 8.5" x 12.25" dimensions
- Store shoes, the included toiletry bag, or anything else in the two large side pockets
- Carry boldly on any outdoor adventure thanks to the tough, water-resistant nylon build