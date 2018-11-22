Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Vault: The Digital Security Monthly Subscription Bundle Featuring NordVPN, Dashlane, Degoo, & Panda

NordVPN
Dashlane Premium Password Manager
Degoo Ultimate 2TB Backup Plan
Panda Dome Advanced
Product Details

NordVPN

This Award-Winning VPN Secures Your Data with High-Level Encryption & Zero Logs Recorded

By NordVPN | in Apps + Software

There's no shortage of VPNs on the market, but few can match the ratings that NordVPN brings to the table. Earning an extremely rare "Outstanding" rating from PC Mag, this bulletproof security solution lets you say goodbye to Internet browsing restrictions and hello to private, unrestricted access. All data sent through NordVPN’s private tunnels is double encrypted (double data SSL-based 2048-bit encryption), keeping you anonymous and hiding your information. And, with zero logs recorded, you can surf with absolute peace of mind.

  • Secure any Internet connection: public Wi-Fi hotspots, cellular networks & more
  • Bypass content restrictions & stay anonymous
  • Rest easy knowing that your activity is not recorded anywhere (no log policy)
  • Get online access anywhere w/ 3,521 worldwide server locations in 61 different countries
  • Enjoy high speed connections for streaming video & content access
  • Automatically shut down your site as soon as the VPN connection drops, so no data is revealed

Strict No Logging Policy!

  TechRadar:
  PC World:
  TrustPilot:
  CNET:
  PC Mag:

  • Windows, Mac, Linux, Chrome OS
  • iOS, Android devices
  • Router with dd-wrt capabilities or something more exotic (PPTP-enabled), such as Raspberry Pi

  • Redemption: must redeem within 30 days of purchase
  • Length of access: monthly subscription (see Terms & Conditions for billing details)
  • Available to new users only
  • Minor updates included
  • 3,521 servers in 61 countries
  • Connect six devices simultaneously
  • Use unlimited data

NordVPN is a trusted online security solution, used by over 1 million of Internet users worldwide. We offer military-grade encryption with advanced privacy solutions to ensure secure access to all your favorites online resources. We maintain a strict no-logs policy, which means we do not collect or retain any logs of the activity of our users. You can always trust us with your privacy.

Dashlane Premium Password Manager

Protect Your Passwords with Military Encryption & Take Them with You on Any Device

By Dashlane | in Apps + Software

Never forget another password with Dashlane, the world’s smartest, simplest, most secure password manager. With a patented security architecture, the most accurate autofill, and an instant password generator and changer, you don’t trade convenience for security—you get both. Available across all platforms and browsers, Dashlane lets you instantly log into any website, make digital payments, securely store vital personal data, and more. This special deal is available to new Dashlane users only so jump in now.

  • Automatically log into your accounts so you'll never forget another password
  • Generate strong, unique passwords w/ a single click & change them in seconds
  • Create & log into accounts w/ a single click
  • Securely store & autofill payment information for instant checkout
  • Secure passwords & data in Dashlane's military-grade encrypted vault
  • Optional two-factor authentication for added security
  • Automatically syncs across all your devices, so your passwords are always w/ you
  • Safely encrypt & backup your account to the Cloud
  • Share unlimited passwords & secure notes w/ colleagues, friends, or family
  • Set up an emergency contact to inherit your passwords in the event of an accident

  The New York Times: "Life-changingly great."
  PC Mag: "Dashlane makes smart password management a breeze... This very capable password manager earns a rare five stars."
  Named App of the Year by both Apple and Google (nearly 100,000 5-star reviews)

  • Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10
  • Mac OS X 10.11 or later
  • Android 5.0 or later
  • iOS 10 or later
  • Linux
  • Chromebook
  • Microsoft Edge

  • Version 5
  • Redemption: must redeem within 30 days of purchase
  • Length of access: monthly subscription (see Terms & Conditions for billing details)
  • Usable on unlimited devices
  • Updates included
  • Promotion is for new accounts only
  • Can automatically change passwords on 500 websites
  • Premium customer service
  • Languages: English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified), Korean, Dutch, Swedish

  • Dashlane prompts are more discreet and out of your way
  • DashIQ™, the proprietary semantic technology that powers all the online activities that Dashlane helps you with, is more accurate and powerful than ever
  • Self-correcting autofill will learn fields that it doesn't initially recognize
  • Web extensions for Linux, Chromebook, and Microsoft Edge added
  • iPhone X users may authetnicate logins using Face ID
  • iPad users can use Drag and Drop to move login credentials between apps
  • Safari extension and integrated Android and iPhone browsers are now backed by the most accurate credential, password, and form autofill capabilities in the industry, DashIQ™
  • Automatic in-app logins on Android O
  • Two-step authentication is now available on mobile

Forgotten passwords. Hacked accounts. Filling out yet another online form. From minor irritations to serious financial risks, digital life can be complicated. The average person owns dozens of accounts across multiple devices, which means lots of logins to remember—and lots of unsecured territory. That's why we created Dashlane—for you. One of the three billion people who work and play online each day. We're here to improve productivity and security for all the citizens of the web.

Degoo Ultimate 2TB Backup Plan

Store, Manage & Share Your Files with High-Speed Transfers + 2TB of Secured Cloud Storage

By Degoo Backup | in Apps + Software

Everyday computer users are juggling huge amounts of data, so it makes sense that you're taking care of that data responsibly. With Degoo you get 2TB of supremely secured cloud storage from which to manage and share files with awesome simplicity. With high-speed transfers from a database that offers more storage than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined, you'll love how easy it is to keep tabs on all of your valuable data.

  • Send files easily to friends via email or link
  • Store up to 2TB of data under ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption
  • Replicate your backup as you perform it, giving you extra peace of mind
  • Perform backup to all of your devices
  • Get more storage space than Dropbox, OneDrive, & Google Drive combined
  • Keep your backup automatically up to date thanks to automatic file change detection

  • Windows XP or later
  • Mac OS X 10.7 or later
  • iOS 10 or later
  • Android 4.1 or later

  • Redemption deadline: must redeem within 30 days of purchase
  • Length of access: monthly subscription (see Terms & Conditions for billing details)
  • Available to new users only

Panda Dome Advanced

Protect Your Devices From Malware, Ransomware, & More with This All-in-One Solution

By Panda Security | in Apps + Software

The internet is an increasingly dangerous place, but Panda Dome Advanced is an all-in-one solution to protect your identity and all of your devices from malware, ransomware, viruses, and more. Panda doesn't discriminate: You can use it to protect your PC, Mac, and Android devices to enjoy elite security software so you can browse, shop, and play with complete peace of mind.

  • Provides maximum antivirus & online fraud protection
  • Controls & safeguards access to your data, documents, or any sensitive information
  • Acts as the ultimate barrier against ransomware threats
  • Allows you to backup files effortlessly
  • Offers parental controls to protect your whole family
  • Finds your iPhone when you've lost it
  • Optimizes Android systems & provides powerful antivirus & anti-theft software

  TopTenReviews: 8.83/10

  • Mac OS X 10.8 or later
  • iOS 7 or later
  • Android 4 or later
  • Windows desktop, tablet, and mobile 10, 8/8.1, 7, Vista, XP

  • Redemption: must redeem within 30 days of purchase
  • Length of access: monthly subscription (see Terms & Conditions for billing details)
  • Restrictions: for use on up to 5 devices
  • Available to new users only

  • Subscription begins on the day you purchase your bundle, not the day you redeem/start using your apps. Your account will be renewed and billed monthly based on your date-of-purchase.
  • Subscriptions purchased on the 31st of a given month will be billed on the last day of each month accordingly.
  • Available to new users only.
  • Credit card not required for post-purchase activation on partner sites.
  • Cancellations permitted at any time by going to “Subscriptions” tab in your account.