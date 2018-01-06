Browse Faster & Safer with This All-In-One Tracker Blocker & VPN

Blocks tracking requests from connecting to your devices, making the internet faster & extending battery life

Keeps your data safe from companies, cybercriminals, & government entities

VPN tech encrypts your internet connection

Masks your location so you can access content as if you're in a different country

Allows you to use blocked services, sites, & apps

The internet is crawling with trackers designed to harvest your personal information - sometimes for things as innocent as understanding what ads to display on the web for you, sometimes for far more nefarious purposes. Regardless, web tracking ranges from innocuous to deeply serious, and it's more important than ever to take precautions to ensure your internet security. Disconnect blocks trackers and malware across your entire device, allowing you to browse up to 44% faster, using up to 39% less bandwidth, and greatly improve battery life.