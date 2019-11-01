Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Drones

DIY Drone Builder Kit

Sketch, Snap & Soar! Build and Fly Your Own Drone with This DIY Drone Builder Kit

by Electron Inks
Description

Fly your own drone with this DIY Drone Builder Kit by Electron Inks. Power your cardboard arms with conductive silver ink, or build the PCB arms included, and connect your drone’s hub and motors. When you put the pieces together you make an intuitive mental connection about what’s going on. You can control your drone with the integrated CS Pilot App, available both on iOS and Android. With 3 easy steps, you can enjoy drone flying and viewing drone shots: sketch, snap, and soar!

  • Draw your circuits onto the arms using Circuit Scribe pens
  • Easily snap the drone hub & motors into place
  • Download the free mobile app & soar
  • See a live bird's eye view w/ the onboard camera

Specs

  • DIY Drone Kit
    • Materials: PCB, plastic, non toxic silver ink, metal clips
    • Product dimensions: 13"H x 8.5"L x 3"W
    • Rebuildable
    • Built-in onboard camera
    • Wi-Fi range: 150ft
    • 3-minute flight time
    • Manufacturer's 2-year warranty
  • CS Pilot App
    • Free iOS & Android app
    • Easy-to-fly hover
    • Takeoff & landing modes
    • Full manual joystick control

Includes

  • DIY Drone Builder Kit
    • Circuit Scribe conductive ink pen
    • Motors (4) & propellers (8)
    • Drone hub w/ on-board camera
    • Battery & battery charger
    • PCB arms (2), cardboard arms (6)
    • Free iOS & Android CS Pilot app

Shipping

  • Ships to US
  Expected Delivery: Nov 8 - Nov 15

Terms

  • Circuit Scribe is happy to accept returns on a case by case basis within 30 calendar days of the original receipt. Circuit Scribe only accepts returns for a refund of your purchase price, less the original shipping and handling costs.