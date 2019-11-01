Sketch, Snap & Soar! Build and Fly Your Own Drone with This DIY Drone Builder Kit

Description

Draw your circuits onto the arms using Circuit Scribe pens

Easily snap the drone hub & motors into place

Download the free mobile app & soar

See a live bird's eye view w/ the onboard camera

Fly your own drone with this DIY Drone Builder Kit by Electron Inks. Power your cardboard arms with conductive silver ink, or build the PCB arms included, and connect your drone’s hub and motors. When you put the pieces together you make an intuitive mental connection about what’s going on. You can control your drone with the integrated CS Pilot App, available both on iOS and Android. With 3 easy steps, you can enjoy drone flying and viewing drone shots: sketch, snap, and soar!