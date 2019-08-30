Featuring Front & Rear Displays, This Adventure-Ready Action Cam Lets You Effortlessly Capture Your Best Moments in Gorgeous 4K

Description

RockSteady w/ EIS & complex algorithms: Get stable, shake-free footage no matter how intense the action gets

HDR video: Dramatically enhance the dynamic range of your footage & get rich details even in complex lighting

4K/60fps at 100Mbps video: Record smooth footage while maintaining crisp, clear detail

8x slow motion: Capture every epic move w/ jaw-dropping clarity & detail

Custom exposure settings: Get amazing shots w/ 120 seconds of exposure

Timelapse: Condense time & movement for stunning, easy-to-achieve results

Quick Switch button: Easily flip between the front & back screen, change modes, and select custom settings

11-meter waterproofing: Capture your adventures even underwater at depths of up to 11 meters

Take control of the action and capture every second with DJI's Osmo Action 4K HDR Camera. Whether you want to record your world from behind a lens or be the star of the show, the Osmo Action’s dual screens allow you to capture it all with the touch of a button. A vivid front screen lets you frame yourself effortlessly in any setting, while the back screen delivers a crystal-clear, hyper-responsive display. This durable, versatile action camera is jam-packed with advanced technology that lets you spend less time worrying about equipment and more time living the action. RockSteady tech lets you capture clearer, stable, and shake-free footage no matter how crazy your adventures get, and custom exposure settings ensure you get the perfect shot wherever you're recording.