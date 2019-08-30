Featuring Front & Rear Displays, This Adventure-Ready Action Cam Lets You Effortlessly Capture Your Best Moments in Gorgeous 4K

DescriptionTake control of the action and capture every second with DJI's Osmo Action 4K HDR Camera. Whether you want to record your world from behind a lens or be the star of the show, the Osmo Action’s dual screens allow you to capture it all with the touch of a button. A vivid front screen lets you frame yourself effortlessly in any setting, while the back screen delivers a crystal-clear, hyper-responsive display. This durable, versatile action camera is jam-packed with advanced technology that lets you spend less time worrying about equipment and more time living the action. RockSteady tech lets you capture clearer, stable, and shake-free footage no matter how crazy your adventures get, and custom exposure settings ensure you get the perfect shot wherever you're recording.
