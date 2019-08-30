Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Gear + Gadgets > Photography > Camera

DJI Osmo Action 4K HDR Dual Display Camera

Featuring Front & Rear Displays, This Adventure-Ready Action Cam Lets You Effortlessly Capture Your Best Moments in Gorgeous 4K

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$299 $349 $349.00 Price Drop!
by DJI
free shipping
Add to Cart
Add to Cart ($299)
Add 3 Year Warranty - $49.99
Add 2 Year Warranty - $35.99
Learn More
Ending In:
wishlist

Description

Take control of the action and capture every second with DJI's Osmo Action 4K HDR Camera. Whether you want to record your world from behind a lens or be the star of the show, the Osmo Action’s dual screens allow you to capture it all with the touch of a button. A vivid front screen lets you frame yourself effortlessly in any setting, while the back screen delivers a crystal-clear, hyper-responsive display. This durable, versatile action camera is jam-packed with advanced technology that lets you spend less time worrying about equipment and more time living the action. RockSteady tech lets you capture clearer, stable, and shake-free footage no matter how crazy your adventures get, and custom exposure settings ensure you get the perfect shot wherever you're recording.

  • RockSteady w/ EIS & complex algorithms: Get stable, shake-free footage no matter how intense the action gets
  • HDR video: Dramatically enhance the dynamic range of your footage & get rich details even in complex lighting
  • 4K/60fps at 100Mbps video: Record smooth footage while maintaining crisp, clear detail
  • 8x slow motion: Capture every epic move w/ jaw-dropping clarity & detail
  • Custom exposure settings: Get amazing shots w/ 120 seconds of exposure
  • Timelapse: Condense time & movement for stunning, easy-to-achieve results
  • Quick Switch button: Easily flip between the front & back screen, change modes, and select custom settings
  • 11-meter waterproofing: Capture your adventures even underwater at depths of up to 11 meters

Specs

  • Materials: plastic, metal, electronic
  • Product dimensions: 2.6"H x 1.7"L x 1.4"W
  • Sensor
    • 1/2.3" CMOS
    • Effective pixels: 12M
  • Lens: FOV: 145° f/2.8
  • ISO range
    • Photo: 100-3200
    • Video: 100-3200
  • Electronic shutter speed: 120-1/8000s
  • Max image size: 4000×3000 pixels
  • Still photography modes
  • Video
    • 4K (16:9) – 60, 50, 48, 30, 25, 24fps
    • 4K (4:3) – 30, 25, 24fps
    • 2.7K (4:3) – 30, 25, 24fps
    • 2.7K (16:9) – 60, 50, 48, 30, 25, 24fps
    • 1080p – 240, 200, 120, 100, 60, 50, 48, 30, 25, 24fps
    • 720p – 240, 200fps
  • Slow motion
    • 1080p 120, 240fps
    • Speed: 4/8
    • 1080p 120, 240fps
    • Speed: 4/8
  • HDR Video
  • Timelapse
  • Max video bitrate: 100 Mbps
  • Supported file formats: FAT32 (≤32 GB); exFAT (≥64 GB)
  • Photo formats: JPEG/JPEG+DNG
  • Video formats: MOV, MP4 (H.264)
  • Supported SD cards: microSD; Max. 256 GB
  • Audio output: 48 KHz; AAC
  • Wi-Fi & Bluetooth connectivity
  • Front screen: 1.4", 330ppi, 750±50 cd/m²
  • Back screen: 2.25", 640x360, 325ppi, 750 ±50 cd/m²
  • Battery capacity" 1300mAh
  • Operating temperature: 14 to 104°F
  • 1080p/30fps recording for up to 135 minutes & a 4K/60fps for up to 63 minutes w/ a single full charge

Includes

  • DJI Osmo Action 4K HDR Camera
  • Camera frame
  • Flat adhesive mount
  • Curved adhesive mount
  • Quick-release base
  • Battery
  • Battery case
  • Locking screw
  • USB-C cable

Shipping

  • free shipping
  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Sep 20 - Sep 27

Terms

  • Manufacturer's 1 year warranty included
  • 30 day return policy