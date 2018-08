Description

Reduce the size of soft goods, like comforters, outerwear & pillows, by 70%

Take the pump w/ you while you travel thanks to its compact design

Protect & preserve your clothes by removing the air that carries moisture, mildew & odors

Easily stay organized thanks to the transparent vacuum bags

Downgrade your checked bags to carry-on when you pack your clothes with this vacuum pump. Capable of reducing the size of soft goods by up to 70 percent, the Dr. Save Vacuum Pump removes air and compresses items placed inside the provided reusable bags. When you're not vacationing abroad, this pump is a dream for long term-storage, too, letting you pack away bulky winter coats or last summer’s beachwear with minimal hassle.