Dragify Website Hosting: Lifetime Subscription

Pay Once for a Lifetime of High-Speed, High-Security Hosting for Your Site or Business

by PopNetMedia
(13)
How would you like to stop paying for hosting and domain providers forever? With a lifetime of Dragify Hosting, you'll stop paying month-after-month, year-after-year for outstanding web hosting and domain names. You won't fall victim to rising hosting fees because you pay just once for fast loading, secure sites that will keep your visitors returning.

  • Litespeed Web Servers serves more users, handles traffic spikes, & neutralizes DDoS attacks
  • CloudLinux prevents individual sites from using too many resources & provides better security
  • Create as many 500MB email accounts, forwarders, & auto-responders required for your business or site
  • cPanel makes it easy to review your hosting states, create email accounts, main databases, & more
  • Free website builder lets you create professional-looking sites without scripting or coding
  • Supports applications & tools like WordPress, Joomla, osCommerce, Gallery, & more w/ one click
  • Enterprise RAID storage gives you the storage & unlimited bandwidth you need to power your sites

Details & Requirements

  • Minimum server specifications: Dual Xeon L5630 with 8 Cores (16 HT Cores)
  • 96GB DDR3 RAM
  • SSD storage for OS and MySQL with RAID Enterprise Sata Storage
  • Connected via 1Gbps networks
  • Unlimited email accounts
  • 24/7 support available via email, ticketing system, or live chat

Compatibility

  • Internet required

Terms

  • All sales final
  • Instant digital redemption
  • Redemption: must redeem within 30 days of purchase
  • Length of access: lifetime