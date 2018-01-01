DreamScreen Provides the Immersive Experience That Your Regular TV Screen Just Can't

Experience TV, movies, & games in a more immersive experience

Toggle through your favorite sources w/ ease thanks to 3 HDMI video inputs

Syncs backlighting w/ television via HDMI

Choose from 4 different Audio Visualizers & watch the LEDs dance to your favorite tunes, providing a great party background

Hook up your sound system through the audio jack to optimize Audio Visualizers

Add a touch of ambiance to your home by selecting the color & brightness of your choice or select dynamic scenes like "Fireside" or "Ocean"

Utilize saturation control, brightness control, widescreen detection, color boosting, & a variety of other awesome features

Your TV is sad. It's sad because there's a technology out there that can enlarge the screen, soften the picture, and make content more immersive than ever. That technology is DreamScreen. DreamScreen's effect is incredible, placing LEDs behind your TV that react with the color pixels of what you're watching at a responsive rate of 60 frames per second, making your favorite shows, movies, and games bigger, brighter, and easier on your eyes.